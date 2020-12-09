“Arjo Atayde dedicates his acting award to Maine Mendoza: ‘She’s my core and I’m happy’”

AACA Best Actor winner Arjo Atayde talks about wanting to work with his girlfriend Maine Mendoza on a project.

New Best Actor in a Leading Role winner Arjo Atayde admitted he’s been on cloud nine ever since he won at this year’s Asian Academy Creative Awards for his role in the iWant digital series Bagman. The Kapamilya actor said he dedicates his award to a lot of people close to his heart.

“Besides my family, besides my girlfriend, everyone else who believed in me from the start. Everyone who helped me. Each and every actor along the way of my journey to this has been a factor in what I learned the way they showed and shared their brilliance on camera. It helped me. i learned. So I dedicate this to everyone in ABS-CBN. Everyone who helped me. Just everyone who believed in me. They know who they are,” he said.

Arjo said he will always be thankful to girlfriend Maine Mendoza for always being his biggest supporter and fan. “I’m very happy and blessed of course. She knows naman what I have to say. I just dedicate this to her. She’s an inspiration to me. She’s my core and I’m happy,” he said.

After the announcement of his award came out, Arjo said Maine was one of the first who congratulated him, but explained they are not the type of couple who will make a big deal out of it on social media.

“Basta we celebrated on our own and of course I’m very happy. I’m very happy when she messaged me, with or without the post, she congratulated me na so it’s more than enough. I don’t need to be posted. I just really appreciate it when she does know because we’re not really out there. But I’m very happy. I appreciate her in every single way,” he said.

Next year, Arjo revealed he is finally venturing in to producing. The 30-year-old actor also shared that he has a long list of Hollywood and local celebrities he would like to collaborate with if given the opportunity.

“Sila Denzel Washington, Robert de Niro, Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton, Eddie Redmayne, Miles Teller, Leonardo di Caprio, Jonah Hill, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, too much to mention. Madami pa po and mostly also a lot of senior actors we have in the Philippines, not only Hollywood but also here. Ang dami ko pang pangarap makatrabaho. Meryl Streep, Halle Berry, madami pa akong gusto makatrabaho na babae,” he said,

Locally, Arjo said John Lloyd Cruz would be on his list as well as his real-life love Maine. “Si Lloydy pa rin ako at saka babae si Maine. Anything, just something different. Kahit ano basta makatrabaho ko siya and basta mag-e-enjoy kami and something that would present something sa table for our Kapamilyas. Sana mangyari,” he added.