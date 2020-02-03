“Arjo Atayde meets Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy, thanks Maine Mendoza for facilitating the meet-up”

Actor Arjo Atayde went on full fan mode on Saturday as he talked about meeting one of his longtime idols, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy.

On Instagram, the “24/7” star posted a photo of him with Jo Koy—taken at the backstage of his show at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino last January 17—and described the US-based, acclaimed stand-up artist as an “inspiration.”

“I stumbled upon Jo Koy’s clips on YouTube 14 years ago and I’ve been a fan since. I waited so long for this moment and it truly is such an honour to finally meet him. Thank you so much [Jo Koy] you’re such an inspiration. Please make sure to come back!” he said.

Aside from Jo Koy, Arjo did not forget to mention his girlfriend, actress Maine Mendoza, to thank her for arranging the surprise meeting.

“But also, aside from Jo Koy, thank you to this cutie in the middle for the most unbelievable and unexpected surprise ever. I love you. Thank you,” he added.

It was in January 2019 when Arjo and Maine admitted they were “exclusively dating”, but have not confirmed being officially boyfriend and girlfriend. That is, until last December, when the two took to social media to publicly mark their first anniversary as a couple.

Meanwhile, aside from his show in Cebu, Jo Koy also brought his “Just Kidding World Tour” at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay last January 15. He also held a special show, titled “Jo Koy Presents: An Evening of Music and Comedy” at the Solaire Resort & Casino last January 11.