“Arjo Atayde wins Best Actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards “

Arjo Atayde takes home one of the major awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Through a livestream from Singapore, Arjo Atayde was able to give an acceptance speech for winning Best Actor in a lead role at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA).

Through his role in the iWant series “Bagman,” Arjo bested 9 other actors from other Asian countries for the prestigious award. The Pinoy leading man was against Luo Jin (China), Anthony Wong (Hong Kong), Manoj Bajpayee (India), Miller Khan (Indonesia), Bront Palare (Malaysia), Kha Ra (Myanmar), Zhang Yao Dong (Singapore), Ching-Ting Hsia (Taiwan), and Prin Suparat (Thailand).

In his speech, Arjo, who was overcome with emotion, admits he was taken by surprise by the honor given to him. He also gave a shout out to writer and director Shugo Praico.

“I’m caught off guard by this, first of all I want to thank ABS-CBN, Dreamscape Entertainment, Rein Entertainment for giving me this opportunity. To my directors, writers, to Hugo Praico, thank you so much. I rode your imagination, you brought me here,” Arjo remarked.

Watch Arjo’s full speech below:

[embedded content]

ABS-CBN won the most national awards for the Philippines, with 13 recognitions that include Best Telenovela/Soap Opera for “Killer Bride” and Best Drama Series for “A Soldier’s Heart.” ABS-CBN’s 14th winner is “Jake and Charice,” a co-production with Documentary Japan Inc., that won Best Documentary Programme in Japan.

ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc.’s “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” the highest-grossing local film, continues its winning streak as national winner for Best Feature Film, while its director Cathy Garcia-Molina was named Best Director (Fiction). Cathy, Carmi Raymundo, and Rona Co also won Best Original Screenplay for their work in the movie.

ABS-CBN, the country’s leading media and entertainment company, also bagged awards for its digital offerings via ABS-CBN streaming service iWant (now iWantTFC). These include Best Original Program by an OTT for “The Tapes,” Best Documentary Series for “The Last Manilaners,” Best Animated Series (2D or 3D) for “Jet and the Pet Rangers,” and Best Actor for Arjo in “Bagman.”

UxS and ABS-CBN’s “Coke Studio (Season 3),” on the other hand, won in the Best Branded Programme or Series and Best Music or Dance Programme categories.

You can also watch the full Asian Academy Awards Night on iWantTFC.