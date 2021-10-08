Arjo Atyade files CoC for Quezon City District 1 representative

INTERNATIONALLY awarded actor Arjo Atayde is officially running for a congressional seat in the May 2022 elections, representing the first District of Quezon City.

Accompanied by his parents, seasoned actress Sylvia Sanchez and well-known businessman Art Atayde, the first-time candidate filed his CoC on Friday morning at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila.

Citing education, healthcare, employment, the welfare of Covid-19 frontliners and an end to West Riverside's perpetual problem of flooding, Atayde — whose critically-acclaimed political thriller series, “Bagman” on Netflix boldly presents the shocking reality of greed and corruption in government — vowed, “Pagsisilbihan ko ng tapat ang District 1 ng QC. Hindi ko lolokohin ang mga kababayan natin at hindi ako magnanakaw.”

His mother beside him, Sanchez said, “Supportado kita, anak. Kung papalarin kang manalo, magsilbi ka ng tapat at totoo. At wag na wag ka manloloko o magnanakaw dahil pag ginawa mo yun ako ang mismo ang kakastigo sa iyo.”

In the entertainment industry, the Ataydes are known to be a very compassionate and charitable family, with Arjo, 30, usually among the first to quietly help movie workers whose family members fall ill or suffer tragedies and calamities.

In June, Atayde donated service vehicles to Quezon City to help with logistics in the continuing battle against the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic.

Running independently, incumbent Quezon City Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte endorsed Atayde's candidacy as she joined him at the Comelec as well.

It was for “Bagman” that Atayde won the Philippines its first Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best Actor in 2020.