Arkose Labs’ Global Expansion Continues with Opening of Sydney Office

– Cybersecurity company Arkose Labs was founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2016 and is now headquartered in San Francisco, California

– Since its founding, the company has attracted the largest companies in the world as customers, including PayPal, Microsoft and Hong Kong Express

– Sydney is the company’s sixth international office and has and will continue to tap into Sydney’s world-class tech talent

– The company reveals fresh threat research specific to the Australian region

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Arkose Labs, the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, announced the opening of its latest office in Sydney, Australia today. The company’s new location will tap into Sydney’s burgeoning tech sector, as part of its larger mission to expand its international footprint and fight cyberattacks in every corner of the world. Arkose Labs was founded in Brisbane, Australia in 2016 and is now headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with additional offices in Tokyo, London and San Jose, Costa Rica.

Arkose Labs Chief Revenue Officer and Sydney-native Richard Dufty shared, “APAC is an important and growing region for Arkose Labs, and my hometown of Sydney, specifically, is a lynchpin into our revenue growth strategy in the region. I am beyond thrilled that we’re opening the doors to Arkose Labs’ newest office in Sydney–a budding epicenter of technology and innovation. We are deeply committed to this region, especially Australia. Plus, personally, it is incredibly meaningful to be giving back to my favorite city in the world through job creation and protecting its companies and consumers from bad actors.”

Arkose Labs’ purpose is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. It works with the most recognizable companies in the world, including PayPal, Microsoft and Hong Kong Express.

The company uncovers and reports on the latest online threats so its customers can take action. In conjunction with this new office opening, Arkose Labs is releasing fresh threat intelligence specific to the Australian marketplace. A sampling of the alarming insights about consumer account-based fraud taking place in Australia includes:

Nearly half (44%) of all Australian attacks targeted the media industry in 2021 – this is an 83% increase since 2020

Another quarter (25%) targeted gaming and 14% targeted tech

Nearly half of all attacks (44%) were credential stuffing

One in five attacks were human-driven

Nearly one in three (27%) attacks were through fake accounts

Download and read the global results of Arkose Labs new report titled, “2022 State of Fraud and Account Security” here .

David Ellens, who is heading up the APAC region from the company’s new Sydney office, said: “I’m delighted to take on this role because our technology solves a very big problem faced by every company who works with consumers. I’m thrilled with the amazing local talent who are available to join our team and tackle these wide scoping issues with us.”

Arkose Labs has established a sizable presence in Australia, with Brisbane serving as its second headquarters (HQ2). It is a highly competitive and sought-after employer in the Australian market, which saw a doubling of its research and development team in 2021. This year, the company is focused on continuing to expand its product, engineering and security operations teams. The company recently outgrew its Brisbane office space and is actively looking for new commercial real estate to support growth in 2022 and beyond.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs’ mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a “Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication,” the company offers the world’s first $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

