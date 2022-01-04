Arlo Clinches 2022 CES Innovation Award for Fourth Consecutive Year with Unveil of All-New Arlo Security System Arlo-logo.jpg

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is

the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people

experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design,

wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities

focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is

easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform

provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect

and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any

location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched

several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including

wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video

doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is

as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes

and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data

protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their

control. Arlo doesn’t monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for

user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and

puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking

statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words

are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of

these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The

forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s (the “Company”

or “Arlo”) expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on

information available at the time such statements were made and include statements

regarding Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure, Arlo Secure Plus and

future Arlo products. These statements are based on management’s current

expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the

following: future demand for the Company’s products may be lower than

anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company’s new product

offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely

affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking

statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to

be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from

what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information

on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed

in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,

including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company’s

most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form

10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given

these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly

any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect

events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of

unanticipated events.

