Arlo Clinches 2022 CES Innovation Award for Fourth Consecutive Year with Unveil of All-New Arlo Security System Arlo-logo.jpg

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is
the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people
experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design,
wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities
focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is
easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform
provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect
and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any
location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched
several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including
wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video
doorbells, and floodlight.
With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is
as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes
and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data
protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their
control. Arlo doesn’t monetise personal data, provides enhanced controls for
user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and
puts security at the forefront of company culture.
