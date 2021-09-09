Arlo Introduces Newest Addition To Its Award-Winning Pro Series With Pro 4 Spotlight CameraArlo-logo.jpg

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the

award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience

the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless

connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on

delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to

setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides

users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect

in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location

with a Wi-Fi or a mobile connection. To date, Arlo has launched several

categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart

Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about

protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is

committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep

users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetise

personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy

legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront

of company culture.

Safe Harbor

Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release

contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking

statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the

statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent

Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events

based on information available at the time such statements were made and

include statements regarding: Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera, Arlo

Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management’s

current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties,

including the following: future demand for the Company’s products may be lower

than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company’s new product

offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely

affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking

statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to

be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from

what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further

information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business

are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the

Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly

any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect

events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of

unanticipated events.

