Arlo Introduces Newest Addition To Its Award-Winning Pro Series With Pro 4 Spotlight CameraArlo-logo.jpg

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is the
award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience
the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless
connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on
delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to
setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides
users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect
in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location
with a Wi-Fi or a mobile connection. To date, Arlo has launched several
categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart
Wi-Fi and 4G-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.
With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about
protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is
committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep
users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetise
personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy
legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront
of company culture.
Safe Harbor
Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release
contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking
statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the
statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent
Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events
based on information available at the time such statements were made and
include statements regarding: Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera, Arlo
Smart, and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management’s
current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties,
including the following: future demand for the Company’s products may be lower
than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company’s new product
offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely
affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking
statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to
be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from
what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further
information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business
are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly
any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect
events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events.
