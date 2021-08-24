Arlo Wins Three 2021 Red Dot Design AwardsArlo-logo.jpg

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Arlo is the award-winning, industry
leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle.
Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud
infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless,
smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with
every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility,
insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the
people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a
cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of
award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and
LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.
With a mission to
bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy
as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting
industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal
information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetise personal data,
provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps
user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.
Safe Harbour Statement under the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release contains
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking
statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the
statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent
Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events
based on information available at the time such statements were made and
include statements regarding the Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell, Arlo
Essential Spotlight Camera and Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera and future Arlo
products. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and
are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future
demand for the Company’s products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may
choose not to adopt the Company’s new product offerings or adopt competing
products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world
operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on
assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore,
actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or
forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential
risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the
Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company’s
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020. Given these
circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to
any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or
circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unanticipated events.
#Arlo