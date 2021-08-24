Arlo Wins Three 2021 Red Dot Design AwardsArlo-logo.jpg

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry

leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle.

Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud

infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless,

smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with

every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility,

insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the

people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a

cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of

award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and

LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and floodlight.

With a mission to

bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy

as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting

industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal

information private and in their control. Arlo doesn’t monetise personal data,

provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps

user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

