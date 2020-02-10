Armed drug pusher falls in Quezon buy-bust

LUCENA CITY — An armed drug pusher was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Tiaong town in Quezon province on Sunday.

Tiaong police said Romulo De Villa, 42, was nabbed by the local drug enforcement unit after he sold a plastic sachet of “shabu”(crystal meth) to a police agent in a transaction in Barangay (village) San Pedro around 5:20 p.m.

Authorities seized four sachets of shabu worth P19,676. Police also found the suspect carrying an undocumented caliber .38 revolver with four bullets.

The suspect was detained at the local police jail and is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and the violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

