Armis Scores as a Top Performer in the 2023 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report

Asset Visibility and Security Company Rated a High Scorer, Showcasing Leading Healthcare Prowess

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Armis , the leading asset visibility and security company, today announced that it has been named a top performer by KLAS Research in the 2023 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report for Healthcare IoT Security. To develop this annual report, KLAS gathers unique reviews directly from healthcare delivery organizations utilizing healthcare IoT security solutions to evaluate the overall performance of individual products and services, assessing each customer’s experience across a number of categories, including culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

This report is intended to inform healthcare organizations of their IoT security options, in light of the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Armis supports healthcare innovation by providing unified visibility, vulnerability mitigation, and asset utilization information, providing biomedical, security, and IT teams with a unified view of cyber risk data and utilization analysis.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful, as it’s based solely on customer reviews so speaks to our commitment to one of our core values: to be customer centric,” said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-founder of Armis. “The number of connected assets being utilized to deliver patient care continues to expand at a rapid pace, and it’s not only bedside monitoring or strict healthcare-centric devices, like MRI machines or infusion pumps, that are putting these organizations and their patients at risk. An outage due to an attack on a healthcare provider’s HVAC system, elevator controls, and beyond could equally cause disruptions to patient care. You can’t protect what you can’t see, so it’s critical that healthcare delivery organizations gain full visibility into all of the assets connected to their network in order to improve their security posture.”

When asked about Armis, customers shared the following anonymized comments with KLAS in review of the company’s solution:

“Armis IoT Solutions is part of our long-term plans. We use the solution as part of our medical device security monitoring efforts, but there are two additional uses for the system that we have found that were not in our original project plan. First, Armis IoT Solutions is going to help us with our configuration management database. Second, the IoT devices are not necessarily medical, so we are going to work to be able to use the tool for things like badge readers, cameras, and so on. So we are going to use Armis IoT Solutions for more than just IoMT monitoring, and we are going to use the solution for much more than we originally planned.” – Manager, August 2022

“Armis has the best mix of operational technology, the IoT, and the IoMT of vendors that are on the market. The product works great. We are using it for more than what we originally bought it for, and from a value proposition, that means that we are doing pretty darn well and definitely looking forward to continuing to partner with Armis.” – CISO, December 2022

“Armis IoT Solutions is a great product. I have been in the world of medical device security for years, so I have seen a number of different tools, devices, and so forth, and I would definitely put Armis at the top of the market, especially when it comes to the vendor’s technology but also because of the knowledge that the vendor’s staff has.” – Manager, August 2022

It only takes one vulnerable medical device to endanger patient care and expose an organization’s network to a cyberattack. In 2021, Armis researchers identified a set of nine critical vulnerabilities, dubbed PwnedPiper , in the leading solution for pneumatic tube systems (PTS) which is used in over 80% of hospitals in North America. These systems are vital for proper workflow of hospital operations and, if exploited, could result in sophisticated ransomware attacks, operational disruption, data leaks, and beyond.

Being recognized as a top performer in this year’s list demonstrates Armis’ commitment to the healthcare industry. In the 2022 Best in KLAS list for this category, KLAS noted increasing traction by Armis. The progression to a top performer underscores this ongoing commitment.

For further information on how Armis is helping healthcare delivery organizations improve their security posture and to review case studies of Armis healthcare customers, please visit: https://www.armis.com/healthcare/ .

About Armis

Armis, the leading asset visibility and security company, provides the industry’s first unified asset intelligence platform designed to address the new extended attack surface that connected assets create. Fortune 100 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see with full context all managed, unmanaged assets across IT, cloud, IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and 5G. Armis provides passive cyber asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in California.

Media Contact:

Nicole Rosenberg

Senior Public Relations Manager, Armis

pr@armis.com