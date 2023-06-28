Army deactivates explosives found in Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat provinces

COTABATO CITY–Army bomb experts have successfully deactivated two unexploded ordnance separately found in conflict-affected communities in Maguindanao del Sur and Sultan Kudarat provinces on Tuesday, sparing civilians from possible accidental explosion.

Lt. Col. Jayson Domingo, commander of the Army’s First Mechanized Battalion, said soldiers were conducting foot patrols in Barangay Sigayan, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat at past 6 a.m. when they were alerted by civilians about an explosive nearby.

The Army found a live rocket propelled grenade, unexploded and unattended, a weapon known to be used by the lawless Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division commander, said another ordnance, a rifle grenade, was also found by elements of 92nd Infantry Battalion while conducting security patrol in Barangay Dapiawan, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

Barangay Dapiawan is the village where fighters of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) clashed two weeks ago. Their skirmishes triggered by a long standing family feud ceased when soldiers backed by armored personnel carriers were deployed as peacekeepers.

Rillera lauded the civilians for alerting the soldiers in the villages about the unexploded ordnance.

