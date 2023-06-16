Army denies involvement in killing of Negros farmer, family members

MANILA, Philippines— The Philippine Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade denied involvement in the killings of peasant couple Rolly and Emelda Fausto and their two children in Himamlayan City, Negros Occidental following reports that soldiers ransacked the family’s residence.

“These allegations are nothing but an attempt by the desperate NPAs (New People’s Army) to tarnish the reputation of the Army in the province. Pointing their dirty finger at the Army is part of the communist terror group’s deceptive tactic to cover up the truth,” said the brigade in a statement on Thursday.

The Army maintains that “communist terrorists” have swiftly redirected blame to “mislead people and hide their guilty hands,” referring to the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The 303rd Infantry Brigade extended their condolences to the Faustos’ grieving kin, expressing their commitment to “uncovering the truth behind this horrific incident and in bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

“We will spare no effort in pursuing justice for the victims and their families. We assure the Negrenses that we will continue to serve and to secure them against any lawless elements, specifically the CPP-NPA terrorists, with honor, professionalism, and dedication,” added the Army.

Emelda, 50, and her two children were killed in their home as they slept on Wednesday night. Emelda’s husband, 55-year old Rolly, was reportedly found dead in a nearby sugarcane field.

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and peasant human rights watchdog Tanggol Magsasaka assert that the peasant couple was continually red-tagged in the years leading up to their death.

KMP also maintains that the death of the Faustosis not an isolated case, citing the killings of at least 31 other peasants from Negros since late 2018.

