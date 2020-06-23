Army officer killed in clashes with ASG

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists killed a Philippine Army officer and wounded nine other soldiers in fierce clashes amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in the southern province of Sulu, a regional military commander said on Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command, said the fighting erupted in Barangay Pansul in Patikul town after soldiers launched an assault on the lair of the ASG, a pro-Islamic State band blamed for a spate of terror attacks in the Muslim province, about 79 nautical miles from here.

He added that the Monday fighting killed an officer, but his identity was not made public, although Sobejana confirmed the fatality was a member of the 32nd Infantry Battalion.

Sobejana said security forces continue on Tuesday hunting down the bandits.

“It is with deep sadness to report that one valiant military officer paid the ultimate sacrifice and nine personnel were wounded while fearlessly fighting the enemies and protecting the people of Sulu,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, commander of the 11th Infantry Division in Sulu, said military forces had been alerted in other towns and ordered to stay vigilant.

“The skirmishes between our forces and the Abu Sayyaf persist. As we actively support the civil government in preventing the spread of Covid-19, we also ensure that the people in the community are safe and secure from the terrorism,” Vinluan added.

On June 13, two policemen were killed and two others wounded in a daring attack by gunmen on the Parang municipal police station on the other side of Patikul.

The attackers opened fire on the station and escaped after the shooting that killed Cpl. Mudar Salamat and Patrolman Arjun Putalan.