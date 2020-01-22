Army reports female NPA slain in Negros Occidental clash but body not found

BACOLOD CITY –– A suspected female New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was reportedly killed in an encounter in Cauayan, Negros Occidental at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The body of the alleged slain woman rebel was not found, however, according to Captain Cenon Pancito, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs Office chief.

Two Army soldiers and a government militiaman were injured in the clash, Pancito said

He said15th Infantry Battalion troops were on patrol when they encountered 15 NPA rebels led by a certain Reniel Cellon, alias Kumpol, and Nilda Bertulano, alias Gia, in Sitio Pamay-an, Barangay Camalandaan, Cauayan.

A gun battle lasted for 25 minutes, after which the rebels fled carrying their slain female comrade, Pancito said.

Pancito said the fleeing rebels left behind four rifle grenades, two backpacks containing medical supplies, a solar panel, and anti-government documents.

Major Lowell Garinganao, Cauayan police chief, said two Army soldiers and a member of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit, were also slightly injured./lzb

