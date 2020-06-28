Army reservist, 2 others nabbed in P6.8-M shabu buy-bust

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives on Saturday arrested a Philippine Army reservist and two others, and seized a total of P6.8 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in an anti-illegal drug operation in Quezon City.

Based on the report, the suspects were identified as Private First Class (PFC) Salillaguia Omar, 35; company driver Amel Abdul, 31; and Jonaid Londoy, 27.

However, the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF NCR) identified the reservist as PFC Omar Pagayawan.

In a statement, JTF NCR emphasized that Pagayawan is merely an Army reservist under the National Capital Region Regional Community Defense Group (NCRRCDG) and not one of its organic personnel.

Although he rendered voluntary duty in Pasay City during the community quarantine, his duty was terminated on June 15, 2020, and JTF NCR has requested that his name be delisted as an Army member.

Based on the report on the sting operation that transpired in a parking lot at 8:30 a.m., PDEA confiscated from the suspects 1 kg of shabu, buy-bust money and a Honda Fit vehicle.

Pagayawan is facing several charges such as violation of Republic Act 9165, or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002;” Article 177, or “Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions;” and Article 179, or “Illegal Use of Uniforms or Insignia” under the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines, as he was wearing a uniform with patches and insignia without authorization.

According to Army spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala, the Army Reserve Command would investigate the matter, and if found guilty, Pagayawan would be expelled from the service.

“We hold all our personnel, whether active soldiers or reservists, to the highest standards of military discipline and professionalism,” said Zagala in a statement.

On the other hand, PDEA chief Wilkins Villanueva recently assured the public that the agency’s anti-illegal drug missions would continue despite the pandemic. He added that he was devising a new protocol on how to conduct buy-bust operations without ignoring health and safety regulations.