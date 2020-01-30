Army says 2 NPA guerrillas killed in Sarangani clash

DIGOS CITY—The military on Wednesday (Jan. 29) reported that soldiers had killed two communist rebels in a clash in Malapatan town, Sarangani province.

Lt. Col. Ronaldo G. Valdez, head of the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion, said the clash involved at least 10 New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas and took place at the village of Kinam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Orestes Fausto, head of an Army company stationed in the area, said soldiers received information from villagers about the presence of armed men collecting food.

The tip prompted the Army to deploy soldiers to the area, which led to the gunfight, said Fausto.

FEATURED STORIES

He said the guerrillas withdrew to a forested area of the village.

After the clash, soldiers recovered an M-16 rifle, an M653 rifle, personal belongings and communist documents.

Valdez said the Army “will continue its offensive against the terrorist NPA.”

He said he was encouraging people to help in counterinsurgency by reporting the presence of guerrillas in their communities.

Valdez said the NPA members belonged to Guerrilla Front Tala, which he said had already been weakened by military offensives and the surrender of rebel combatants.

Edited by TSB

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ