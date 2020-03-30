Army says it seized 2nd rebel arms cache on day NPA celebrated 51st year

BANSALAN, DAVAO DEL SUR — The military on Sunday (March 29) said it had seized a firearms cache being kept by communist rebels in the town of Malapatan, Sarangani province on the same day that New People’s Army, the armed communist unit, celebrated its 51st anniversary.

Lt. Col. Ronaldo G. Valdez, head of the Army’s 73rd Infantry Battalion, said the firearms were the second discovery by the Army in a week. It included M-16 rifles, magazines and ammunition.

Valdez said a rebel, who surrendered, helped soldiers find the arms cache.

On Saturday, soldiers also discovered an arms cache, mostly ammunition, also in Malapatan town.

The battalion’s Civil Military Operations (CMO) platoon has been airdropping leaflets urging rebels to surrender and avail of benefits being offered by the government.

