Army seizes high-powered firearms, ammunition from NPA in Aurora

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Philippine Army troopers in Aurora province have reported recovering five high-powered rifles two days after its April 21 clash with New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Maria Aurora town.

Pursuit operations by the 91st Infantry Battalion in Barangay Diaat yielded four M-16 rifles, an M-653 Armalite rifle, 245 rounds of ammunition, and 17 magazines for M-16, according to the 7th Infantry Division based in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Lt. Col. Reandrew Rubio, commander of the 91st IB, on Saturday said the recovery of firearms was based on tips of civilians.

Brig. Gen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., 7th ID commander, ordered the 81st Infantry to intensify combat operations following another clash with an NPA unit in Ilocos Sur on April 21.

FEATURED STORIES

Two soldiers were killed while three of their companions were wounded when NPA rebels attacked the government troops securing personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development who were distributing cash aid to residents at Barangay Diaat in Maria Aurora, Aurora province, also on April 21.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ