Army to review war shock program

After former Army Cpl. Winston Ragos was buried with military honors at Libingan ng mga Bayani on Sunday, Army chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay ordered a review of the service’s policies and programs for soldiers overcome by warfare trauma.

In an interview aired on Sunday over dzBB, Army spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala said Gapay issued the order after Ragos, who developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during his seven-year service in the Army, was buried.

Ragos died after he was shot by Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo Jr. supposedly because he violated quarantine in Barangay Pasong Putik in Quezon City on April 21.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, PTSD is treated by psychological therapy and medication.

In the Philippines, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center is in charge of treating active military personnel with PTSD, but once they leave the service, the Veterans Memorial Medical Center and the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office usually take over.

“General Gapay ordered us to search for other soldiers, like Ragos, to give them ample attention and help. He also wants a review on our program for soldiers with PTSD,” Zagala said.

Ragos joined the Army in 2010 after his father, a former member of the Philippine Constabulary, fell ill.

But, the Army said, Ragos showed early signs of mental trauma in 2010 after his unit, the 31st Infantry Battalion of the 9th Infantry Division, figured in several clashes with communist rebels in Camarines Sur.

The Army tried to treat his mental illness for six years, until they had decided that he was unfit for service. He was discharged in January 2017.

Ragos was buried in simple military rites that complied with government quarantine guidelines. Everyone in the small ceremony wore masks.

He left behind a wife, who is currently working in Taiwan, and a 7-year-old daughter.

“The honors we rendered him today, he deserves it. All those who served his country honorably, we will give them the same honors,” Zagala said.

“We want to show both active and retired members that we will take care of you, and the CG (Army commanding general) has your back. We want to find out the truth to help you,” he added.

“Although Ragos is already retired, he is still one of us. We leave no one behind,” he said.

