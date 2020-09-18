“Arnel Pineda collaborates with Japanese rock star Takahiro Moriuchi for ‘Open Arms’ song cover”

Watch the ‘Open Arms’ cover of Journey’s Arnel Pineda and One OK Rock Takahiro Moriuchi.

Arnel Pineda collaborated with Japanese rock star Takahiro Moriuchi of One OK Rock to perform Journey’s 1981 hit song “Open Arms” in honor of the band’s Escape album.

Their collaboration, which Arnel posted on his YouTube channel on September 14, has already amassed more than 340K views as of this writing.

[embedded content]

Netizens were quick to commend the powerful performance of the two singers.

“Their voices are wonderful to the point that you get moved to tears,” one netizen posted.

“Taka’s voice really suits this song. And Arnel Pineda smiling before Taka sang his part… this is so beautiful,” another netizen said.

Following the release of the video, Taka extended his gratitude to Arnel for collaborating with him.

“Check out the duet @arnelpineda2007 and I did of Journey’s legendary song ‘Open Arms.’ Thank you Arnel for inviting me to do this cover with you, it was an awesome experience!” Taka said.

Arnel is the current frontman of Journey.