Trending Now

“Arnel Pineda dedicates new song for COVID-19 frontliners”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“Arnel Pineda dedicates new song for COVID-19 frontliners”

Arnel Pineda has recorded a new song especially written for the country’s frontliners against the coronavirus pandemic.

Arnel Pineda has recorded a new song especially written for the country’s frontliners against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your Soldiers” is arranged by Gabriel Tagadtad and produced by ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo.

According to the lead singer of American rock band Journey, the pop-rock track, aside from being a tribute to healthcare workers and other frontliners, also serves as a call for unity amid the pandemic.

“Your Soldiers” is now available on various digital platforms.

[embedded content]

Arnel’s latest single comes just before the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached the 23,732 mark this Wednesday. There has been 1,027 deaths, with 4,895 recoveries, officials also said. 

Related Posts

Back To Top