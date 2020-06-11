“Arnel Pineda dedicates new song for COVID-19 frontliners”

Arnel Pineda has recorded a new song especially written for the country’s frontliners against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your Soldiers” is arranged by Gabriel Tagadtad and produced by ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo.

According to the lead singer of American rock band Journey, the pop-rock track, aside from being a tribute to healthcare workers and other frontliners, also serves as a call for unity amid the pandemic.

“Your Soldiers” is now available on various digital platforms.

[embedded content]

Arnel’s latest single comes just before the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached the 23,732 mark this Wednesday. There has been 1,027 deaths, with 4,895 recoveries, officials also said.