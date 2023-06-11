Around 50 families in Catbalogan lose homes in fire

TACLOBAN CITY — About 50 families, composed of more than 300 individuals, lost their homes in a fire in Barangay 13, Catbalogan City, Samar on Saturday, June 10.

Based on a report from the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire started at 5:36 p.m. in a house owned by Jessica Villanueva, 42.

No one was injured.

Fire investigators have yet to determine what caused the blaze that destroyed 49 houses that were mostly made of light materials.

Damage was pegged at P500,000.

The fire was put out at 7:05 p.m.

The city government and private groups have extended assistance to the fire victims who are temporarily housed in an evacuation center at the nearby village of Payao.

