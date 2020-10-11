Arrest of Indonesian suicide bomber prevented Zambo attack – AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The arrest of an Indonesian suicide bomber and two others foiled a planned terrorist bombing in Zamboanga City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Sunday.
On Saturday, security forces arrested Rezky Fantasya Rullie, also known as “Cici”, who is believed to be the daughter of the couple behind the Jolo, Sulu blasts in January 2019
Authorities also arrested the wife of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Ben Tatoo and a wife of an Abu Sayyaf member.
“Ang malaking bagay po dito sa pagkadakip dito kay alias Cici at dalawa pang asawa…ay ang ating pagkapigil at pagbibigo natin sa kanilang nakatakda sanang gagawing suicide bombing. Napaulat satin ng intelligence report na ang balak niya (alias ‘Cici’) ay magsagawa ng suicide bomding mission diyan sa Zamboanga City,” AFP spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in an interview on dzBB.
FEATURED STORIES
(The arrest of Rullie and two others also foiled a suicide bombing plot. Based on intelligence reports, Rullie was planning to stage a suicide bombing mission in Zamboanga City.)
Arevalo added that Rullie planned to conduct the suicide bombing mission after giving birth.
Rullie is also the wife of Andi Baso, an Indonesian terrorist who was reportedly neutralized in a previous operation, the AFP official added.
“Yun po ang mga dahilan kung bakit siya nagboluntaryo sa paggawa nga nitong suicide bombing mission pagkatapos niyang magsilang sapagkat sa kasalukuyan siya daw po ay nagdadalang tao,” he added.
(That’s the reason why she volunteered to carry out the suicide bombing mission after she gives birth.)
‘No let-up’
Even with the arrest of Rullie and the two others, Arevalo said there is no “let-up” in the military’s anti-terrorism efforts.
“Ganun na lang ang paghahanda ng sandatahang lakas ng Pilipinas sa atas ng ating chief-of-staff na si Gen. Gilbert Gapay na isulong natin ang ating conduct ng operasyon,” he said.
(The Armed Forces of the Philippines ready and prepared to conduct operations.)
“Walang let-up ito, tuloy tuloy sapagkat ayaw natin silang bibigyan puwang na makapagsagawa ng mga pagpaplano at page-execute ng mga planong ‘yan tuloy-tuloy,” Arevalo added.
(There is no letup, we do not want to give them an opening or opportunity to execute their plans.)
Further, he said the AFP continues to coordinate with other government agencies, like the Philippine National Police, as well as concerned local government units.
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.