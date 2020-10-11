Arrest of Indonesian suicide bomber prevented Zambo attack – AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The arrest of an Indonesian suicide bomber and two others foiled a planned terrorist bombing in Zamboanga City, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Sunday.

On Saturday, security forces arrested Rezky Fantasya Rullie, also known as “Cici”, who is believed to be the daughter of the couple behind the Jolo, Sulu blasts in January 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities also arrested the wife of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Ben Tatoo and a wife of an Abu Sayyaf member.

“Ang malaking bagay po dito sa pagkadakip dito kay alias Cici at dalawa pang asawa…ay ang ating pagkapigil at pagbibigo natin sa kanilang nakatakda sanang gagawing suicide bombing. Napaulat satin ng intelligence report na ang balak niya (alias ‘Cici’) ay magsagawa ng suicide bomding mission diyan sa Zamboanga City,” AFP spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in an interview on dzBB.