Arrow Electronics Offers Engineering Expertise to Help Pingspace Develop Robotics-As-A-Service Solutions for Warehouse Operation Efficiencyimage-1.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – Global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced its technology and engineering support for Pingspace, a Malaysia-based start-up, to optimize and shorten its robotic storage system developmental cycle and rapidly scale up its robotics-as-a-service supply chain offerings.

Arrow offers engineering expertise to help Pingspace develop robotics-as-a-service solutions for warehouse operation efficiency. Pingspace’s CEO, Chuah Di Ken (left) and Arrow’s FAE manager Richard Pang in front of Pingspace’s CUBE system.

Accelerating e-commerce growth has prompted commercial and logistics companies to adopt robotics and advanced electronic technologies for achieving fulfilment productivity and gaining competitive advantages. One of the most deployed warehouse automation technologies is automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS). The global ASRS market is expected to reach US$ 24 billion by 20301.

Founded in 2018 by Chuah Di Ken, CEO, Pingspace has set out on a mission to simplify, digitalize, and automate the warehouse and logistics industry. Specialized in building robotic storage systems, Pingspace aims to offer robust robotics-as-a-service supply chain solutions that deliver benefits of increased fulfilment rates, more productive labor, and safer warehouse environment.

“Our robotic storage systems are designed to be customizable and versatile, automating the movement of inventory around warehouses while also providing high-density storage capabilities. We hope to push the current industry standard of three to five days to next-day and then to same-day delivery,” said Chuah Di Ken, CEO, Pingspace. “Arrow’s engineering team has provided us with everything we need from product knowledge, technical insights, to turnkey solutions which enable us to jump-start and scale up the design, building, deployment, and management of our robotics-as-a-service supply chain solutions.”

Like many other technology start-ups, Pingspace faced technical challenges as they continue to develop and differentiate their solution offerings. Arrow’s engineering team has assisted them with proof-of concept, product prototyping, PCB design, and feasibility assessment.

“Today’s robotic innovations require comprehensive technology capabilities span from product design and engineering to manufacturing and supply chain. With our global network of technology suppliers and industry-leading services, Arrow is well positioned to help Pringspace as well as many other tech companies as they strive to bring ideas to life and get end products to market faster,” said Natarajan MM, Arrow Electronics’ vice president of South Asia. “Our best-in-class design tools and resources, engineering expertise, and supply chain services provide Pingspace with the kind of technology capability and flexibility it takes to break industry barriers and bring warehouse operation efficiency to the next level.”

With a comprehensive technology portfolio, Arrow has provided Pingspace team with prototype samples and technical insights for designing a power management system that not only reduces the weight and footprint, but also enables better energy efficiency of their robotic storage system.

