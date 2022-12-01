Arrow Electronics Receives Two Employer Awards Arthur Jiang.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2022 – Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. has been recognized by HR Asia as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” and “WeCare™: HR Asia Most Caring Companies Award” for 2022 in Hong Kong. Arrow has been acknowledged for its HR practices, high levels of employee engagement, and excellent workplace culture, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for employees.

Arthur Jiang of Arrow Electronics to receive “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” and “WeCare: HR Asia Most Caring Companies” award

“This year’s recipients are excellent showcases of resilience and innovation of organizations in Hong Kong. We are delighted to see many organizations like Arrow Electronics continue to succeed despite the unprecedented challenges from the pandemic and stay committed to delivering workplace practices that make them role models in the region with how they value and support employees at all times,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia.

“We are excited and honored to receive these two awards, which are particularly encouraging as it represents the trust and support of our employees. At Arrow, we believe that great ideas and technology have the power to change lives and transform society,” said Arthur Jiang, Arrow’s president for the Asia-Pacific components business. “Our people are committed to applying the power of technology and innovation to help address some of the world’s economic, social, and environmental challenges. We are very proud of our employees for their dedication and accomplishments. We look forward to cultivating a purpose-driven workplace and creating a better tomorrow, for our employees, and for all,”

As one of the examples for recognizing the resilience that Arrow has demonstrated since the pandemic, the company distributed health and wellness packs covering bicycles, gently heated eye massagers, laptop stands, and other ergonomic tools to its employees in the Asia-Pacific region to encourage self-care and wellness as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

“We are grateful to our employees who have shown incredible resilience and commitment to serving the needs of our customers, business partners, and families during the pandemic. We have launched a series of region-wide and robust health and wellness programs to help employees improve their well-being and better cope with challenges both at work and at home. This award certainly motivates us to keep building a highly engaging and innovative workplace where our employees are proud to work, passionate about what they do, and empowered to thrive and excel,” added Vivian Kwok, Arrow’s vice president of human resources.

In addition, Arrow has been awarded the “10 Years Plus Caring Company Logo” by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service. The logo is bestowed on companies which have fulfilled their commitment to caring for their staff and giving back to the community for ten consecutive years. Since 2013, hundreds of Arrow employees in Hong Kong have participated in a broad range of CSR programs, including charitable giving, community service, staff wellness, and sustainability.

Notes to editor:

Arrow has been awarded by HR Asia multiple times including:

“Asia’s Best Companies to Work for” in Taiwan in 2020

“Asia’s Best Companies to Work for” in Hong Kong and China in 2018

“Asia’s Best Companies to Work for” in Malaysia in 2018

“Asia’s Best Companies to Work for” in Singapore and Malaysia in 2017

“Asia’s Best Companies to Work for” in Hong Kong and Singapore in 2015

Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics

