Arroyo comes out of retirement, runs for House post

Updated: 12:37 am Oct. 5, 2021

Former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo has come out of retirement to run for congressional representative of Pampanga's second district in the 2022 elections.

Arroyo's son, Pampanga Second District Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo, confirmed that she filed her CoC or certificate of candidacy through her lawyer last Friday.

Arroyo, who is also a former House speaker, is running under the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) party.

The Lakas-CMD expressed strong support for her decision to return to public office.

Lakas-CMD President Martin Romualdez, Secretary General Prospero Pichay Jr., spokesman Christopher de Venecia and members of the executive committee welcomed the filing of her CoC.

“Mrs. Arroyo has a proven track record with excellent credentials in leading our country to greater heights. Given her abilities, competence, fairness, sound judgment, commitment and focused leadership, she will be a very promising leader and a tremendous asset to the incoming 19th Congress,” the party officials said in a statement.

“She was very diligent and hard-working during her stint as President of our country and Speaker of the House of Representatives. She leaves no stone unturned in the performance of her duties and always ensured that they were done with excellence and compassion for the people,” they said.