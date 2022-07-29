Art Of Fighting Announce ‘Wires’ 21st Anniversary Tour

Art Of Fighting have announced an Australian tour, hitting the road to perform their debut album Wires in full. News of the tour comes in celebration of the record’s 21st anniversary.

Released in March 2001, Wires didn’t chart, though it went on to win the ARIA Award for Best Adult Alternative Album, and resulted in numerous international touring opportunities for the group. In 2021, it was named the 159th greatest Australian album of all time by Rolling Stone Australia.

Art Of Fighting – ‘Skeletons’

[embedded content]

To celebrate the record’s anniversary, Art Of Fighting will hit the road throughout September and October, performing Wires in full across the east coast. Meanwhile, Wires will also be reissued on vinyl for the first time through Hobbledehoy Records, with pre-orders available now.

Art Of Fighting last released new music in 2019 by way of their fourth album, Luna Low. The record was also longlisted for the Australian Music Prize, but did not make the final shortlist. Tickets for the group’s forthcoming tour are on sale now.

Art Of Fighting – Wires 21st Anniversary Tour

Friday, 30th September – The Zoo, Brisbane/Meanjin, QLD

Saturday, 1st October – Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads/Bundjalung Country, NSW

Thursday, 6th October – Lizottes, Newcastle/Awabakal Country, NSW

Friday, 7th October – The Vanguard, Sydney/Gadigal Country, NSW

Saturday, 8th October – The Vanguard, Sydney/Gadigal Country, NSW

Sunday, 9th October – Kambri at ANU, Canberra/Ngunawal Country, ACT

Friday, 14th October – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine/Djadjawurung Country, VIC

Saturday, 15th October – Melbourne Recital Centre/Naarm, VIC

Sunday, 16th October – Archies Creek Tavern, South Gippsland/Boonwurrung Country, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

