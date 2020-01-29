Art Vs Science Created Their Own Beer, Launching At A Beer Festival They’re Headlining Next Month

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 29, 2020

Synth wizard party-starters Art vs Science have been named as the headliners for this year’s BeerFest in Melbourne, Australia’s longest running craft beer festival, which will return next month on Saturday, 29th February.

Taking place at Catani Gardens in St Kilda, over 50 craft brewers, cider makers, wine makers and distillers from around the country will set up shop to share original brews.

To celebrate the occasion, the AvS boys – who recently celebrated their 10th anniversary – have brewed up a one-off beer in collaboration with BeerFest, Burnley Brewing and CryerMalt. The drop is called ‘Art vs Science vs Beer’ (duh), is a summer session ale, and will be available exclusively at BeerFest events.

In addition to getting around a few cold ones and popping a boogie to peak early 2010s electro jamz, BeerFest offers a full lineup of entertainment styles. There’ll be comedy from the likes of Luke McGregor and Danielle Walker, a bunch of food options, and a range of masterclasses and tastings courtesy of industry leaders.

Tickets are on sale now.

[embedded content]

BeerFest Melbourne 2020

Saturday, 29th February

Catani Gardens, St Kilda

Tickets: Eventbrite