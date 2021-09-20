ARTA launches vital web-based platforms

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on Monday conducted the Alpha launching of the Phase 1 features of the Philippine Business Regulations Information System (PBRIS) and the Anti-Red Tape Information System (Artemis) to increase the public’s access to government agencies’ regulations and citizen’s charter.

ARTA with technical assistance from University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation Inc. (UPPAF) Regulatory Support Program for National Development (Respond) launched the PBRIS, a web-based platform providing accessible information on the Philippine Regulatory Management System and laws and regulations relevant to the public.

PBRIS has three main features that include the collection of existing regulations issued by executive government agencies, a platform for stakeholder consultation and notification, and a portal for submission of and access to regulatory impact assessment documents.

According to ARTA, the comprehensive inventory of existing regulations is now fully developed.

Once all features are fully developed, the PBRIS will have the ability to tag and categorize regulations per sector, case-use and locality. It also allows public commenting on proposed and existing regulations subject to consultation through registered accounts.

The Artemis, on the other hand, is an online system conceptualized by ARTA to facilitate the submission and viewing of Citizen’s Charters.

The Citizen’s Charter is an official document that states information on services offered by the government. It aims to communicate the steps, the fees needed to be paid, and the requirements that should be submitted.



Artemis will also serve as an efficient monitoring tool with a report generation capability for the ARTA.

Phase 1, which is now fully-developed, includes the database of select government agencies’ services to the citizens. The Phase 2 features, which are currently under development, will allow users to search for specific government services and processes and subscribe to government agencies and services that will automatically notify them whenever there are changes in the services or processes.

ARTA Undersecretary Ernesto Vinluan Perez clarified, however, that only select government agencies are currently onboarded in both platforms.

“ARTA with the support of UPPAF Respond and Usaid (United States Agency for International Development) has agreed to prioritize the onboarding of agencies depending on its being [provider of] critical [services]. Those engaging in food and pharma, logistics, socialized housing, energy and telecommunication but these will be expanded as we go along,” said Perez.

“Next year, we plan to roll out the systems to all the agencies concerned,” he added.

ARTA Director General Jeremiah Belgica for his part, said PBRIS and Artemis will help inform the public of the government regulations and processes needed to transact with government agencies.

“One of the main causes of red tape and the slowing of processes is the failure of people to go by the requirements and go by the regulations and be informed of the processes. These tools will help them to be informed and to also help the government agencies to inform the public of what are the required policies and processes,” said Belgica.

The ARTEMIS can be accessed at www.citizenscharter.gov.ph while the PBRIS can be accessed at www.regulations.gov.ph.