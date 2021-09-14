ARTA, NZ sign ease of doing business pact

THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and the New Zealand government signed an agreement on Tuesday to boost their efforts in the fields of ease of doing business and public sector efficiency.

In a statement on Tuesday, ARTA said the partnership was forged through the New Zealand Government to Government Partnerships Ltd., an organization that connects governments from other countries to the New Zealand public sector to share its knowledge and expertise.

ARTA said under the agreement, the New Zealand government can bring in the Creative HQ – the country’s leading provider of structured innovation programs for startups, corporates and government – and relevant government departments and state sector agencies for their expertise during their coordination with ARTA.

According to ARTA, the projects that the two governments will work on will center on capacity and capability building; innovation in service design and delivery; technology transfer and adoption related to e-governance, government technology and innovation methods and practices; and development of academic regulatory management program courses.

ARTA said the agreement will be valid for three years and will be renewed automatically for equivalent periods, unless one of the participants notifies the other of its intention to terminate the arrangement.

“We are grateful to the New Zealand government for this partnership. We at ARTA always welcome expert opinions and other types of assistance from any local and international government agency as well as those coming from the private sector,” said ARTA Director General Jeremiah Belgica.

Ambassador Kell, for his part, vowed it will help the Philippines improve the ease of doing business in the country.



