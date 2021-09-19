ARTA sets local doing business ranking

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is planning to undertake a local doing business ranking in the country following the World Bank’s announcement that it will hold the Ease of Doing Business report due to alleged irregularities.

In a statement over the weekend, ARTA Director General Jeremiah Belgica said ARTA will meet with the Ease of Doing Business and Anti-Red Tape Advisory Council that includes the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Information and Communication (DICT), Department of Finance (DOF), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and representatives from the private sector to discuss further steps to be taken after the discontinuation of the report.

“Parts of our plans will be looking into a possible localized doing business ranking for our cities and municipalities to nurture healthy competition and recognize good initiatives of local government units. Moreover, we aim to roll out the report card survey by the end of this year to effectively measure the compliance of government agencies to the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) law,” said Belgica.

The World Bank’s Doing Business project provides measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies and selected cities at the subnational and regional level.

The Doing Business project, which was launched in 2002, looks at domestic small and medium-size companies and measures the regulations applying to them through their life cycle.

The 10 areas measured in the report are starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts, and resolving insolvency.

In a statement issues last September 16, the World Bank Group said it will discontinue the Doing Business report “after reviewing all the information available to date on doing business, including the findings of past reviews, audits.”



Earlier reports cited that World Bank’s former chief executive officer Kristalina Georgieva pressured some of World Bank’s staff to alter China’s ranking in the 2018 EODB report.

Despite the controversy, Belgica, for his part, said ARTA is appreciative of the effects that the DB report has yielded for the country.

“One such effect of this global survey is that it brought into focus the importance of streamlining, re-engineering, and automation of government services throughout the international community. It sparked a healthy competitive race amongst world economies in ensuring ease of doing business in their respective jurisdictions,” said Belgica.

“In the Philippines, particularly, the desire to do better and raise the country’s competitiveness ranking in the said annual survey is one of the driving motivations for the strengthening of the old ARTA law, which resulted in the passage of RA (Republic Act). 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018. Consequently, the said law paved the way for the creation of a new agency attached to the Office of the President, our ARTA,” he added.

Belgica said despite the suspension of the business report, ARTA will continue to improve services and carry out plans to further streamline and automate processes in the government.

“Even without rankings and scorings, we will continue to bolster our efforts to ensure that business processing with the government is easy, fast, and reliable,” said Belgica.

The Philippines ranked 95th out of 190 economies in the 2020 Doing Business Report, up by 29 notches from the 124th spot in the previous ranking.