ARTA TechFin partners with Atlanfic Technology to revolutionize licensed investment manager, family office business operations, resolve pain points

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ARTA TechFin (00279.HK) (“ARTA”) and Atlanfic Technology (“Atlanfic”), a FinTech solution provider, today announced a strategic partnership which will offer licensed investment managers and family offices a SaaS-based total, automated, anywhere asset management solution.



ARTA TechFin (00279.HK) and Atlanfic Technology today announced a strategic partnership which will offer licensed investment managers and family offices a SaaS-based total, automated, anywhere asset management solution. (Left: Mr. Eddie Lau, Chief Executive Officer of ARTA TechFin; Right: Mr. Guo Dan from Atlanfic Technology)

The partnership aims to standardize current fragmented financial data structures and automate labour-intensive and manually-based front-to-back business workflow. The product will enable investment managers to save cost and time on business management and reporting, focusing on what they do best: investment management and capital raising. Key advantages will include:

Cost-efficient: full front-to-back-office workflow in one SaaS solution; goodbye to multiple systems and fees

full front-to-back-office workflow in one SaaS solution; goodbye to multiple systems and fees Automated: replace manual and repetitive processes, earn more from instant savings on working time, office space, staff headcount

replace manual and repetitive processes, earn more from instant savings on working time, office space, staff headcount Anytime/Anywhere : access real-time reports and workflow status for managers, investors, stakeholders; no more delays in update and reporting

: access real-time reports and workflow status for managers, investors, stakeholders; no more delays in update and reporting ESG: reduce carbon-footprint, enhance investor transparency, make starting fund management business more accessible

Technology research, development, and engineering at Atlanfic will be led by Mr. Guo Dan (“Guo”). Mr Guo was one of the founding members of Baidu, Inc in 2000, having served as Senior Director heading Baidu’s Engineering Department. Guo said today: “Atlanfic aspires to resolve clients’ pain points and improve the user experience through technology innovation such as data structuring, process automation and big data analytics”.

Mr. Eddie Lau, Chief Executive Officer of ARTA TechFin said today, “ARTA TechFin aspires to build the next generation of financial services. This ARTA-Atlanfic partnership forms the foundation of revolutionary transformation for our clients. ARTA initiatives will also include blockchain development and applications across brokerage, asset management and insurance. We hope to offer our clients a ludic and immersive experience in managing their wealth”.

The service is expected to be officially launched in the second quarter of 2022.

ARTA TechFin. BREAK BARRIERS FOR GREATNESS

ARTA TechFin aspires to build the next generation of financial services, artfully combining traditional business whilst using technology to create a new financial experience for our clients. From automation to blockchain, ARTA TechFin will use technology to transform the traditional financial industry and expand into new services, products and experiences. By placing Technology in Finance (“TechFin”) at the heart of everything we are building, we will consistently change, disrupt, challenge and innovate the financial services industry. In the process we will deliver richer, more creative, more immersive and more valuable client experiences.

For more information, please visit https://www.artatechfin.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.