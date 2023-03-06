Artist applications for BIGSOUND 2023 Are Now Open

Arist applications have officially opened for BIGSOUND 2023. The music conference and showcase event will turn the grand old age of 22 this year, and take place as per usual in Brisbane over three days and three nights in early September.

Artist applications will close on Tuesday, 18th April. The application is $20 if you’re a QMusic member, otherwise it will set you back $30; you can apply directly through the BIGSOUND website.

Last year more than 180 artists presented their wares at BIGSOUND, including acts like Teenage Dads, Alter Boy, Babitha, Beckah Amani, JACOTENE, and Mia Wray. Looking further back, artists such as Tash Sultana, Gang of Youths, and The Jungle Giants have all made BIGSOUND appearances.

The speaker lineup for the conference is still a way off yet, but the 2022 edition featured activist Turana Burke, viral sensation and hyperpop artist Rebecca Black, artist and activist Jaguar Jonze, and CEO of Mushroom Matt Gudinski. Programming is being once again helmed by Tom Larkin from Tiny Triumphs Artist Management, and Ruby-Jean McCabe and Dom Miller from Sunroom.

BIGSOUND 2023

Tuesday, 5th September to Friday, 8th September – Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Apply to showcase at BIGSOUND here

