Artistic expressions shouldn’t be defined as acts of terrorism in anti-terror bill — solon

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is urging the executive department to exclude from the definition of terrorism various products of creative, artistic, and cultural expressions in the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of anti-terror bill, should it be signed into law.

In his letter to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Monday, PBA party-list Rep. Jericho Nograles said that individuals in the creative industry expressed concern that they could be tagged as terrorists when they are expressing themselves creatively.

“Should the President sign the measure into law, the IRR should contain the phrase as stated: Terrorism, as defined by this Act, shall not include products of creative, artistic, and cultural expressions, which are not intended to cause death or serious physical harm to a person, to endanger a person’s life, or to create a serious risk to public safety,” the letter read.

Nograles said that this is congruent to Section 4 of the enrolled copy of the measure.

The lawmaker explained that he wanted to clarify the definition of terrorism in the bill as many actors were asking if they would be considered as terrorists if they play the role of a terrorist such as Osama bin Laden.

“Marami kasing nagtatanong kung ang artista ay mag-play ng role ng Osama bin Laden ay terrorist na agad sa anti-terror bill of 2020. Hindi yan ‘yung legislative intent kaya klaruhin natin,” he told reporters in a Viber message.

(Many are asking whether actors will be tagged as terrorist if they play such role on screen. That is not the legislative intent of the bill so we need to clarify it.)

The anti-terror bill is only waiting for the action of President Rodrigo Duterte whether it will become a law or will be vetoed.

The President is set to address the public on Monday night regarding the proposed measure.

