Artistry and creativity in the time of pandemic

[From an interview by Tessa Mauricio-Arriola in

“The Manila Times CSI: Celebrity, Style, Inspiration” Facebook and YouTube program]

Amid the troubling and often upsetting news in this time of pandemic, many Filipinos turn to stories of charity and ingenuity for hope.

KOKOY DE SANTOS AND ELIJAH CANLAS

Yet there are many more who choose to watch comedic videos or binge-worthy shows that provide a much needed break from reality. Since the month of May, young and talented actors Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas have been privileged to provide that relief, not only to their fellow Filipinos but audiences around the world, through their hit YouTube series, “Gameboys.”

De Santos and Canlas quickly became the newest internet sensations in this original story by The IdeaFirst Company of multi-awarded directors and life partners Perci Intalan and Jun Lana.

Easily accessible through IdeaFirst’s YouTube channel, “Gameboys” follows the live game streamer Cairo Lazaro (Canlas) and his fan, Gavreel Alarcon (De Santos), who start out as fierce competitors only to begin a budding friendship off-game. And from budding, the present storyline shows their relationship blooming into something beautiful.

“Gameboys” is currently enjoying support from the growing fans of BL (boys’ love) series. An increasingly popular genre in the region, BL has an interesting origin from the yaoi mangas of Japan.

Canlas (left) and Kokoy de Santos star in the pioneering BL series in the country, 'Gameboys.'

‘Gameboys.’ COVER AND INSIDE PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE IDEAFIRST COMPANY

Explains website japanpowered.com, yaoi mangas focus on male homosexual relationships but are actually not targeted for the homosexual audience. They are created by and for women who spin off fan fictions pairing up their favorite male manga characters.

From the time it first appeared in the 1970s, yaoi gained prominence when neighboring countries like Taiwan and Thailand began adapting popular manga under the genre in present times, giving birth to the BL series category.

For the actors, the success of ‘Gameboys’ in a free and accessible platform prove there is spac…

And while there’s a plethora of works under this genre nowadays, Filipinos began to get hooked on BL series thanks to Thailand’s “2Gether: The Series,” streamed for free on YouTube.

Then suddenly, in between social media posts about Covid-19, the lockdowns and new food trends, there would be screengrabs or declaration of love for “2gether’s” fictional couple Tine and Sarawat, and the actors who played them — Win Metawin and Bright Vachirawit — became well-loved celebrities in the Philippines.

Press play

As expected, it was only a matter of time before creatives in the Philippine entertainment industry launched a BL series that represents the local setting.

It’s no surprise too that the very first kind of an internet series featuring two romantic male leads comes from same team that championed unconventional LGBT-themed storylines in movies like “Die Beautiful,” “Born Beautiful” and “The Panti Sisters.”

With Lana as executive producer, Ivan Andrew Payawal as director and Ash Malanum as writer, the next huge task was to cast the perfect boys to portray Cairo and Gavreel.

They needn’t look far however, as they found Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas who have both starred in The IdeaFirst Company movies.

“Tumawag yung handler namin na meron daw gagawing online series ang [The] IdeaFirst Company. Noong in-offer pa lang sa akin, sobrang natuwa na ako kasi hindi naman lahat tayo ay nabibigyan ng ganitong chance or opportunity, na magkaroon pa rin ng trabaho in the middle of the pandemic,” de Santos recalled during his and Canlas’ exclusive interview on our online show, “The Manila Times CSI.”

Born Ronald de Santos Jr., the 22-year-old Caviteño might be a familiar face to the audience since he has starred in a number of movies, among them, The IdeaFirst Company’s “Die Beautiful” and “Signal Rock.” He then cemented his name as an actor when he took the lead of 2019 Cinemalaya entry, “F#*@bois.”

“When they showed the story and the script, lalo na yung role, eh game na!” de Santos continued.

Canlas, on the other hand is popular as an independent film darling, portraying main characters in “Sundalong Kanin” (2014), “Edward” (2019) and Lana’s multi-awarded film, “Kalel, 15” (2020).

Having played unconventional characters before — with the role of 15-year-old HIV positive Kalel as his most talked about film role to date — portraying Cai was far from uncomfortable for Canlas.

“I didn’t really think about it that much. The past roles I’ve gotten were mainly dramatic roles and parang once pa lang ako nagkaroon ng romantic comedy kind of role… And it doesn’t matter if it [the love team] is with a girl or a boy, they’re just same story, same motivations for the characters,” Canlas shared.

The 19-year-old added. “I was just excited to work on the project knowing that it’s gonna be a BL series.”

Challenge accepted

As “Gameboys” began shooting in the middle of pandemic and with government’s restrictive quarantine specifications to combat the spread of the disease, IdeaFirst created the series from the actors and production team’s homes. An all new set up, they had to come up with a laborious system that does not compromise their actors’ artistry and the series’ overall production quality.

“It’s like a full-process, we go to the whole thing like the normal productions do —they send the script, we do a pre-production meeting scene by scene, we identify all the requirements for each sequence. The difference is, we, the actors, are included in the process, since we’re the once who are ‘on set’,” Canlas detailed.

De Santos, meanwhile, described their “shooting” to be similar to pre-Covid-19, in the sense that their director, production designer and producer closely monitor every scene — the only difference of course is they have to do almost everything at home. Also, instead of warm bodies joining them on set, they have screens and gadgets to say their lines to.

“Sometimes it’s frustrating kapag ikaw mismo, alam mo naman yung gusto nila pero hindi mo mapakita dahil hindi mo maayos yung anggulo, ilaw, lahat. On set, it’s like a one-man team because you also have to consider the visual requirements — lights, framing, angles, backgrounds, even wardrobe and makeup,” de Santos narrated.

After shooting, the boys would send their videos to the team, who will preview and approve each scene, before they can proceed to the next.

“Hindi ito yung parang mags-shoot ka ng vlog mo na, ‘Okay na ako, okay na rin kina Direk.’ We really go through a rigorous process,” de Santos reiterated.

Besides the challenge of becoming an all-in-one team at their home, with their respective families who would assisting them in setting up, the duo’s next hurdle is to give their best acting sans the physical presence of co-actors.

“Usually may co-actors kami and physically we’re together. Tapos kaharapan mo sila, you could make eye contact, get the emotion ng co-actor mo, pero ito camera lens lang talaga tinitignan namin kaya sobrang hirap niya. Parang kung ‘acting is reacting’ hindi ka makapag react kasi naririnig mo lang [for example], voice ni Kokoy through Zoom sa kabilang gadget,” Canlas expressed.

Sweet victory

All the hard and meticulous work, however, paid off as the series gained massive following, even without much fanfare or heavy promotion prior to their premiere on May 22.

Their first episode tallied 1 million views and their succeeding episodes — five more as of this writing via episodes no longer than 30 minutes each — all surpassing the 500,000 views-mark.

“Ako hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala. Honestly, ever since we premiered episode 1 on YouTube, we’ve been busy shooting almost every day and doing interviews so hindi pa nagsi-sink in yung feedback. But when you pause and realize the reception, I’m just overwhelmed and I just feel blessed,” Canlas said of their newfound stardom.

“And for me, as an actor na sanay sa mga indie films with limited screenings lang pag pinapalabas sa cinemas, it’s overwhelming to have my first show na sobrang accessible to everybody because it’s for free and anybody can watch it on YouTube,” Canlas added.

Interestingly, “Gameboys” has not only attracted Filipino fans but viewers from around the globe as well. As proof, fans themselves have contributed to add to the original English subtitle of the YouTube series, as well as Japanese, Indonesian, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Polish, Russian, and even Romanian captions.

“Hindi pa rin talaga ako makapaniwala na halos buong mundo napapanood. Tingin ko, malaking tulong din yung YouTube platform to reach out to them,” de Santos expressed.

This success, according to Canlas, also sends a strong message to the entertainment industry, “It means the world we’re living in right now is more open to this type of stories, so it’s amazing and I’m really proud of it.”

Finally, with everything good happening to their careers courtesy of “Gameboys,” the humble actors never forget to express gratitude to IdeaFirst and all their supporters.

“I wanna thank ‘yung buong production kasi sobrang laking bagay na pinagkatiwalaan kami ni Elijah, even though hindi namin alam nung umpisa if we can give our roles justice, kumbaga best effort lang palagi,” de Santos said sincerely.

“We want to thank everybody who has been watching and supporting every episode of Gameboys, those tweeting and sharing our show. It’s our honor to give you entertainment, make you happy despite the chaos that’s been happening in the world right now. We owe it all to you guys,” Canlas added, wrapping up the interview.