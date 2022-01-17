artnet AG: Artnet Data and Analytics show key developments of art market in 2021, Indicate growth for 2022148799-artnet.jpg.jpeg

Post-War and Contemporary Art show strongest

NEW YORK, US / BERLIN, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 17 January 2022 – Artnet

AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global

marketplace for fine art will deploy more resources to further develop its

AI-supported analytics and business intelligence products. The development of

predictive technologies will be instrumental for data-driven decision making, especially

in terms of art secured lending, fractionalization, and other financial

products.

Over the past few years, and especially in the wake of the pandemic, art has

rapidly developed into a viable alternative asset. With over $14 Billion worth

of fine art sold at auction last year, a hefty increase in comparison to the

$10.1 Billion 2020 total sales, more and more family offices, collectors, and

banks are turning to Fine Art as a viable investment.

The Artnet Business Intelligence team can reveal that especially Post War and

Contemporary Art are showing strong returns, with data suggesting growth in

line with the S&P500. Modern Art and Impressionist Art are on a steady

upwards trajectory. Old Master paintings are experiencing more tepid growth.

The top 10 performing artists over the past year, according to Artnet’s

Database, were Pablo Picasso ($657 Million), Jean-Michel Basquiat ($414

Million), Andy Warhol ($341 Million), Claude Monet ($305 Million), Vincent van

Gogh ($235 Million), Gerhard Richter ($225 Million), Banksy ($201 Million), Cy

Twombly ($181 Million), Zhang Daqian ($160 Million), and Yayoi Kusama ($146

Million). The NFT breakout artist Beeple is among the top 20 highest grossing

artists of 2021.

Artnet ended the year 2021 as its strongest performance ever. A pioneering

force in the digitization of the art industry, Artnet’s global, highly-curated,

and data-driven platform has been critical in supporting the continued growth

of the art market.

