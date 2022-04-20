Artnet Auctions and Poly Auction Announce Landmark Strategic Collaboration through Online Auctionsartnet AG

Artnet is the leading online resource for the international art market, and the destination to buy, sell, and research fine art online. Founded in 1989 with the goal of bringing transparency to the art world, Artnet’s comprehensive suite of products offers a variety of art market resources to our audience of collectors, dealers, and art enthusiasts. Launched in 2008, Artnet Auctions is the first online auctions platform for buying and selling modern and contemporary paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, and more. Its curated auctions provide a unique collecting experience with instant turnaround and global outreach, and are accessed by millions of monthly visitors worldwide.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

Founded in 2005, Beijing Poly International Auction, a subsidiary of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd., is China’s largest state-owned auction house and holds the highest auction transaction volume of Chinese art in the world. Beijing Poly has achieved record auction results over the past decade, offering a wide range of business including modern and contemporary art, fine Chinese paintings and calligraphies, ceramics and antiquities, magnificent jewels and more. The company provides clients with professional consultation, exceptional collections, and the highest quality service. Poly Auction has a global network of offices, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macao, Xiamen, Shandong, Taipei, Tokyo, and New York.

