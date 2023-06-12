ARTS CHARITY MUSICAL THEATRE LIMITED RAISED $390,000 AT ANNUAL CHARITY GALA DINNER

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Musical Theatre Limited (MTL), Singapore’s registered arts charity, successfully raised $390,000 during its Annual Charity Gala held at Resorts World Singapore on June 8, 2023. The Guest of Honour for this event was President Halimah Yacob, who has been a steadfast supporter of MTL as the charity organization’s Patron.

MTL, under the visionary leadership of local entrepreneur Chairman Dr. Sean Wong, has been dedicated to its mission of empowering vulnerable communities and nurturing talented individuals through the transformative power of musical theatre. With the unwavering support of the organization’s esteemed Board of Directors, Exco members, generous donors, and dedicated volunteers, MTL has been able to make a meaningful impact on the lives of various beneficiaries in need.

As part of its commitment to fostering positive change in society, MTL has been actively engaged in empowering vulnerable groups such as the disabled community, ex- offenders, the elderly, and other disadvantaged families in need. Through its original musical productions, MTL aims to heal souls, bring purpose and joy into their lives, and promote inclusivity and diversity.

MTL is proud to be aligned with the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose mission, which seeks to empower individuals to create positive change. The team firmly believes that the arts have the power to transcend boundaries and touch lives, and the unique musical programmes have already impacted countless individuals, providing them with hope, inspiration, and a renewed sense of purpose.

In line with its commitment to nurturing talents and addressing pertinent social issues, MTL is thrilled to present its latest original musical production, “Unforgotten,” set to take the stage at the Drama Centre this July. This powerful production delves into the struggles faced by war survivors, shedding light on their mental health challenges. Through the poignant storytelling and soul-stirring melodies, “Unforgotten” aims to raise awareness and promote mental well-being.

The Annual Charity Gala serves as a significant fundraising event to support MTL’s social mission. In collaboration with renowned local artists, MTL had the privilege to receive several generous donations of artwork, including paintings by celebrated artists such as Dr. Ho Kah Leong, Wong-Mah Jia Lan, Dr. Liu Thai Ker, Richard Wang and several others. Adding to the exclusivity of the event, President Halimah Yacob personally contributed to the cause by writing a calligraphy piece. Mr Choi Changun won the private bid successfully at $100,000. Furthermore, she graciously signed three invaluable art pieces donated by these artists. In total, MTL raised $390,000 to further its impactful initiatives.

The Charity Gala was graced by the presence of prominent celebrities, influencers, and philanthropists, alongside the inspiring beneficiaries of MTL. It was an evening of elegance, entertainment, and heartfelt giving, symbolizing the collective effort to create a better and more inclusive society.

MTL extends its deepest gratitude to all its supporters, volunteers, and partners for their unwavering dedication and belief in its mission. Together, MTL aims to continue to empower lives, nurture talents, and inspire positive change through the enchanting world of musical theatre.

About Musical Theatre Limited (MTL):

Founded since 2006, Musical Theatre Limited (MTL) is a registered arts charity and IPC dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities and nurturing talents through the creation of original musical productions. With a commitment to social impact and inclusivity, MTL strives to promote diversity, and inspire positive change in Singapore’s artistic landscape. For more information, please visit www.mtl.sg.