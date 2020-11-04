HOI AN, Vietnam, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — “Arts for Smiles – Painting & Exhibition Week” with numerous activities including onsite painting and exhibition will be held from 05-11 November 2020 at TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An – a newly open international five star resort located on Tam Tien Beach in Quang Nam. Mr Dieter Schenk, General Manager of TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An said: “We would like to take this chance to showcase the beauty of South of Quang Nam including beaches, local sceneries, natural landscape as well as cultural and historical landmarks through the arts of paintings. We also appreciate the chance to work with Operation Smile to raise fund and help the children born with facial deformities.”



“Arts for Smiles” Painting & Exhibition Week in the South of Hoi An

Artist Ngo Thanh Nhan, a member of Fine Arts Vietnam Association added: “We will be bringing ten artists and one journalist to join this arts project. There are all generations of artists from old artists (78 years old) to young artists (30 years old), most artists are members of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. We also have artists who work in the management of the national publishers. Many of our artists have participated in many domestic and international exhibitions and won many prestigious awards. For this event, we have this opportunity to participate in creating art paintings at TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An in order to embrace the beauty of cultural and historical features of Quang Nam and at the same time wish to contribute our part together with Operation Smile to support the children in need.”

Mr. Nguyen Viet Phuong – Chief Representative of Operation Smile in Vietnam expressed, “This is a very meaningful project aims to reactivate economic activity and promote for tourism in Quang Nam province, where COVID-19 strongly impacted people’s lives. With the support from artists and journalists, this project will not only be a platform for art to be sublimed, but also enhance humanity. Part of revenue from art exhibition and all the proceeds from arts auction will be donated to Operation Smile Vietnam to provide surgery for children born with cleft lips and cleft palates. On behalf of all the children who will be benefited from this project I would like to thank all the artists, journalists, and corporates who brings Arts for Smiles in to lives.”

“Arts for Smiles – Painting & Exhibition Week” is an opportunity for organizations, businesses and individuals in Vietnam to form a partnership and collectively deliver a message to the community. Mai Linh Tam Ky Limited is an example of a well-established local transportation provider which cooperates with the event organizer to provide transportation service for the artists to visit several highlighted attractions in South of Quang Nam such as Tam Thanh Mural Village, Tam Tien Fish Market, Loc Yen Ancient Village, The Vietnam’s Heroic Mother Statue and Ky Anh Tunnel. The graphic compositions for the event series are supported by designer Nam Do from LuxBrand and special event moments will be captured by Canh Dong Bat Tan Studio.

This fine arts event has gained tremendous growth of interest and support from our local and regional media partners such as Vietnam Tourism Review, Vietnam Television, Travellive Magazine, Ơi Vietnam, Quang Nam News and PR Newswire.

A number of paintings which were created during the Arts week will be selected for the New Year’s Gala Dinner & Auction Night at TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An on 31 December 2020. The revenue from the auction night will be used to raise fund for Operation Smile in order to provide free smile operations to the children in need.

During the “Arts for Smiles” Painting & Exhibition Week, TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An will provide complimentary entrance tickets for guests who would like to visit the resort and meet with the artists.

About TUI Group and TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An

TUI Group is the world’s number one integrated tourism group operating in around 180 destinations worldwide with around 70,000 people in more than 100 countries. TUI offers its around 27 million customers world-wide. This comprises around 400 Group-owned hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU and Robinson as well as 18 cruise ships ranging from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 luxury class vessels to the “Mein Schiff” fleet of TUI Cruises and the vessels of Marella Cruises in the UK. The Group also includes leading international tour operator brands, 1,600 travel agencies in Europe and five European airlines with around 150 modern medium- and long-haul aircraft. Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social activity is a key feature of our corporate culture. TUI Care Foundation, established in 2015, promotes the positive effects of tourism, education and training as well as environmental and social standards.

Located 50 km South of Hoi An on tranquil Tam Tien Beach, the newly five star beachfront resort TUI Blue Nam Hoi An beckons travelers looking for an authentic getaway showcasing both the region’s rich history and unique beauty while soaking up the natural splendor of the Quang Nam coastline far from the madding crowd.

For more details please visit: https://www.tui-blue.com/en/en/hotels/tui-blue-nam-hoi-an/

About Operation Smile Vietnam:

Operation Smile is an international medical charity that has provided hundreds of thousands of free surgeries for children and young adults in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities. It is one of the oldest and largest volunteer-based organizations dedicated to improving the health and lives of children worldwide through access to surgical care.

Operation Smile came to Vietnam as part of the normalization process between Vietnam and America. Since it first inception in 1989, Operation Smile has been providing close to 60,000 free surgeries and medical treatments to the Vietnamese children and families, bring them new lives, hopes and dignities. The organization also helps to train thousands of in country medical professionals for future self-sufficiency purposes.

For more details please visit: www.operationsmile.org.vn Operation Smile, a non-profit organization – is specialized in provision of free reconstructive surgeries for children born with cleft lip, palate and other facial deformities in less developed and developing countries. Since its inception in 1989, Operation Smile Vietnam has screened and treated for more to 60,000 children throughout the country.

Every year, it is estimated to have 3,000 children born with facial deformities who are still waiting for medical support and treatment in Vietnam (In developing countries like Vietnam, one in 700 children is born with a cleft lip and/or cleft palate). This means thousands of innocent children across the country are victims of disfiguring birth defects. These children do not do out in public, are afraid to go to school and, and struggle to speak, eat and drink. Therefore, Operation Smile’s humanitarian activities and solutions not only bring full smiles to the children but also give them more confidence and hope in a brighter future.