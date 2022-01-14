Aruba Inks Strategic Managed Service Partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG) to Empower Chinese Enterprises in Global ExpansionCTG-Aruba.jpg

China Telecom Corporation Limited (“China Telecom”), one of the world’s
largest providers of integrated telecommunication services, has been
unwaveringly strived to enhance its capabilities in maintaining its global
footprints while addressing changing demands. In 2000, China Telecom
established its first overseas office. In order to further enhance its global
service quality and accelerating overseas business expansion, China Telecom
established China Telecom Global Limited (“CTG”) in 2012, which is headquartered
in Hong Kong, China.
Leveraging its vast network resources of 47 submarine cables with 74T in
intercontinental capacity and 223 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) around the world,
China Telecom offers a high-performing global network for international carriers,
multinational enterprises, and overseas Chinese customers. China Telecom
delivers a wide portfolio of high quality, integrated communications solutions,
including internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband,
unified communications, internet data centers, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed
line, and mobile services, multi-domestic MVNO and global IoT connectivity
service, professional services, industry solutions, telecom operation
consultancy and service outsourcing.
With an agile and forward-looking spirit, innovative products and
business models, and industry-leading technologies, China Telecom has become a
world-class integrated telecommunication services provider with presence in 41
countries and regions. China Telecom is dedicated to creating value for its
customers in their business transformation, enabling them to achieve business
growth, enhance global footprints and maintain competitive edges by
digitalization.