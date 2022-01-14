Aruba Inks Strategic Managed Service Partnership with China Telecom Global (CTG) to Empower Chinese Enterprises in Global ExpansionCTG-Aruba.jpg

China Telecom Corporation Limited (“China Telecom”), one of the world’s

largest providers of integrated telecommunication services, has been

unwaveringly strived to enhance its capabilities in maintaining its global

footprints while addressing changing demands. In 2000, China Telecom

established its first overseas office. In order to further enhance its global

service quality and accelerating overseas business expansion, China Telecom

established China Telecom Global Limited (“CTG”) in 2012, which is headquartered

in Hong Kong, China.

Leveraging its vast network resources of 47 submarine cables with 74T in

intercontinental capacity and 223 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) around the world,

China Telecom offers a high-performing global network for international carriers,

multinational enterprises, and overseas Chinese customers. China Telecom

delivers a wide portfolio of high quality, integrated communications solutions,

including internet direct access, internet transit, data services, broadband,

unified communications, internet data centers, cloud computing, ICT services, fixed

line, and mobile services, multi-domestic MVNO and global IoT connectivity

service, professional services, industry solutions, telecom operation

consultancy and service outsourcing.

With an agile and forward-looking spirit, innovative products and

business models, and industry-leading technologies, China Telecom has become a

world-class integrated telecommunication services provider with presence in 41

countries and regions. China Telecom is dedicated to creating value for its

customers in their business transformation, enabling them to achieve business

growth, enhance global footprints and maintain competitive edges by

digitalization.