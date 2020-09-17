As Celtics lose Game 1, Senator Angara forced to do pushups as consequence

MANILA, Philippines — It’s not everyday that you see a sitting senator do push-ups on social media, probably with the exception of Senator Manny Pacquiao who is a freak of an athlete.

But on Thursday, Senator Sonny Angara uploaded a video of himself doing push-ups, as a part of a bet with his son. Angara was forced to do so after his favored team, the Boston Celtics, lost Game 1 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals to surprise contender Miami Heat.

And to add a twist, the older Angara was required by his child whom he called a “fake” Heat fan to do 50 while wearing the iconic jersey of retired professional baller and Miami legend Dwayne Wade.

“Celtics weren’t the only ones who lost game 1 to the Heat. I lost to my (fake) Miami Heat fan son and had to do 50 push-ups in their jersey,” the senator said in his Instagram post.

Last Tuesday, the Heat edged the Celtics in a close and tense overtime battle, 117-114.

The victory was in part due to the late-game heroics of superstar Jimmy Butler, who gave Miami the go-ahead bucket plus a free throw to complete the and-one play; and big man Bam Adebayo’s work on the defensive end, blocking a potential game-winner from Boston star Jason Tatum with just five seconds left.

The Heat, who came from a 4-1 demolition of the Milwaukee Bucks in the previous series, spoiled Tatum’s 30-point, 14-rebound game.

While Angara appeared to breeze through the initial push ups, completing 14 repetitions before the video was cut, his wife Tootsy Angara said that it was a pity that the whole footage was not uploaded.

“Hahaha sayang the video was cut!! The ending was epic!” Tootsy said in a comment.

Other Instagram users praised Angara for keeping tabs on his body, noting that his push-ups showed a good form.

Angara was one of the senators who tested positive for the latest coronavirus strain, and among the first 1,000 confirmed patients in the country. He only exhibited mild symptoms, but tested positive again last May, although it appeared to be mere remnants of the virus.

