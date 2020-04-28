As some LGUs haven’t disbursed social aid, DSWD says others accomplished it in two days

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has cited several local government units (LGUs) for fully distributing the COVID-19 financial assistance, amid reports that some localities have not yet finished doing so.

DSWD said on Tuesday that LGUs in the Caraga Administrative Region have already handed the assistance to their constituents two days after the funds were uploaded by the national government.

This citation came amid reminders from Malacañang and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) that local governments should disburse the social amelioration program (SAP) before its deadline on April 30.

“Kinikilala ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ang maayos na pagpapatupad ng Social Amelioration Program (SAP) ng mga local government units (LGU) sa Caraga,” DSWD said in a statement posted on their website.

“Dalawang araw matapos maibaba ang pondo ng Social Amelioration Program (SAP), 18 local government units (LGU) sa Rehiyon ng Caraga ang agarang nagsimula ng payouts sa kani-kanilang mga bayan at lungsod noong ika-8 ng Abril 2020 bilang tugon sa kasalukuyang krisis ng Covid-19,” they added.

DSWD said that the model LGUs are Bislig City, Lanuza, Lianga, Marihatag, San Agustin, San Miguel, and Tago, all from Surigao del Sur; Surigao City, Alegria, Malimono, Placer, and Sison from Surigao del Norte; Rosario of Agusan del Sur; Jabonga and Las Nieves of Agusan del Norte; and Cagdianao, Libjo, and Loreto in Dinagat Islands.

“Bahagi ng naging paghahanda ang pagsiguro ng mga alkalde ng nabanggit na mga lugar sa maayos na koordinasyon at komunikasyon sa pagitan ng mga Local Social Welfare Development Office (LSWDO) staff, barangay officials, purok leaders, barangay health workers (BHW), at Field Office Caraga staff ng [DSWD] mula sa pagsasagawa ng assessment hanggang sa pamamahagi ng ayuda,” DSWD noted.

On Monday, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año reminded local chief executives to follow the memorandum of agreement that they signed with DSWD, and to heed the April 30 deadline.

However, Año also noted that some LGUs are seeking an extension of the deadline, on the grounds that some are taking more time to finish their distributions.

The SAP was built as a response for workers who lost their jobs or whose work was affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) over Luzon and other areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Republic Act No. 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, 18 million Filipinos would receive aid of P5,000 to P8,000 per month, depending on the minimum wage in the area.

READ: DILG reminds LGUs to distribute social aid on or before April 30

Currently, the DSWD has nearly completed distributing the SAP funds to local government units nationwide.

While the ECQ over some areas in Luzon are still effective, several areas with low COVID-19 incidence would be downgraded to a general community quarantine. Metro Manila and other regions with a high number of cases remain under the ECQ.

The Department of Health said on Tuesday that there are now 7,958 patients infected with the coronavirus nationwide, of which 530 have died and 975 have recovered. Worldwide, over 3.04 million individuals have been infected, while at least 210,913 have died from the disease and over 889,406 have recovered from it.

