ASAI Bangkok Sathorn makes its grand debut with a weekend block party showcasing the best of the neighbourhood – and an enticing promise to ensure its guests ‘Live Local’

Community comes first at Dusit’s new hotel on Bangkok’s Sathorn Soi 12, which celebrated its grand opening with a two-day festival featuring guest chefs, mixologists, live music, arts and crafts activities, and much more.

BANGKOK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ASAI Bangkok Sathorn, the second ASAI-branded hotel in Bangkok, celebrated its arrival on the hotel scene with The Hamlet Block Party: ASAI x Aperol Neighbour-Fest – a two-day art, music, and dining festival designed to showcase the property’s vibrant neighbourhood and demonstrate ASAI’s commitment to collaborating with, and bringing value to, its broader communities.



A vibrant tapestry of art, music, and culinary delights unfolded during ASAI Bangkok Sathorn’s Hamlet Block Party, encapsulating the new hotel’s unwavering commitment to community collaboration

Held over the weekend of 27 – 28 May 2023, the event brought together various hip venues along Sathorn Sois 10 and 12 near Bangkok’s central business district and featured a wide range of pop-up drinking, dining, entertainment, and arts and crafts experiences held both at the hotel and throughout the neighbourhood.

Specially for the occasion, renowned local restaurants and bars such as Le Café des Stagiaires, ModKaew Wine Bar, Kai New Zealand, XII Mediterranean, Bardo, Mezcal, and Cetara offered special promotions on their respective food and drinks menus. Some venues also hosted live performances by local bands and DJs – including a mesmerising drag performance at Mezcal.

Reflecting ASAI Bangkok Sathorn’s intent to become a vibrant community hub, the hotel presented a pop-up burger stall by Little Market, a unique Burmese lunch experience by guest chef Lady GooGoo, an evening cocktail and DJ party with Aperol, an art exhibition featuring the works of local artists, and a series of interactive workshops, including a latte art workshop by Rocket Coffeebar, a sustainable ‘BioPlastic’ product workshop by Hutsama, and a creative photography workshop led by Bangkok’s renowned ex-motorcycle taxi rider-turned-pro photographer Phichai Kaewvichit.

An exclusive dinner experience by guest chefs Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones, the masterminds behind ASAI Bangkok Sathorn’s exciting restaurant concept, ERR Urban Rustic Thai, also wowed diners with authentic Thai cuisine crafted from seasonal and sustainable ingredients. The duo’s former restaurant, Bo.Ian, earned a Michelin Star for a similar approach.

Food lovers also indulged in an exclusive Trattoria Sunday Brunch, which was specially created at the hotel by guest chefs Manuelo from Giglio and Miro from Cetara.

“Bringing the community together in events like this embodies the essence of the ASAI experience,” said Mr Siradej Donavanik, Vice President – Development Global, Dusit International and Head of Culture for ASAI Hotels. “At ASAI, our commitment lies in enabling our guests to ‘Live Local’ and forging meaningful connections with our neighbours to craft extraordinary experiences for visitors and locals alike. The resounding success of the Hamlet Block Party is a testament to this community-focused approach, and we are delighted to have provided an unforgettable gathering for all who joined us.”

Created by Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, ASAI Hotels is a distinctive lifestyle brand designed to link curious, millennial-minded travellers with authentic local experiences in the world’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. Its operations are built on four key pillars: Thoughtful Essentials, Common Areas, Locally Inspired, and Connected Community.

The first ASAI-branded property, ASAI Bangkok Chinatown, opened in September 2020 in the heart of the city’s renowned Chinatown district. It is now one of the top-rated hotels on TripAdvisor.

ASAI Bangkok Sathorn aims to build on this success by linking guests with another vibrant neighbourhood – this one renowned for its cluster of hip bars and restaurants – just a five-minute walk from Saint Louis BTS (Skytrain) Station, and a few blocks away from the buzzing Silom Road, on Sathorn Soi 12.

Alongside 106 thoughtfully compact rooms that focus on the essentials, such as highly comfortable beds, powerful showers, high-quality amenities, and work desks with USB charging stations, the new property boasts a spacious and welcoming communal space that features a cosy neighbourhood bar, a comfortable co-working area, and ERR Rustic Thai Dining, as mentioned above.

Guests also benefit from ASAI’s team of ‘community ambassadors,’ who are on hand to share their in-depth knowledge of the neighbourhood and guide guests towards hidden gems and local treasures, with itineraries tailored to suit individual preferences.

To celebrate its grand opening, ASAI Bangkok Sathorn is offering a special room package starting at only THB 2,500 net per night for a Cosy King or Twin Room, inclusive of breakfast. The offer is available for booking from now until 30 June 2023 for stay dates through 30 September 2023.

For more information, please visit asaihotels.com/locations/bangkok-sathorn.

Images of the event are available at The Hamlet Block Party

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.

The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of seven brands (Dusit Devarana, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 17 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

Official photos of Dusit Hotels & Resorts can be downloaded at medialib.dusit.com