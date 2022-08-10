Ascensio System Opens a branch in Singapore, bringing ONLYOFFICE to APACONLYOFFICE logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 August 2022 – Ascensio System, a company behind ONLYOFFICE, opens a branch in Singapore to grow the regional sales team and discover a brand new path towards the Asia Pacific markets – Ascensio System Pte. Ltd..

With company offices in Latvia, USA, UK, Armenia, and Uzbekistan, and a community of partners, contributors, and resellers, ONLYOFFICE has become a trusted choice for over 10 million users worldwide.

“We take a certain pride in enabling transparent, open-source solutions that are very much in contrast to those offered by the tech giants of this world,” commented Galina Godukhina, Head of Sales at ONLYOFFICE. “ONLYOFFICE originated in Latvia. We intended the project to be international in flavor, and we see that reflected in our diverse user base. That’s why we seek new talents and opportunities in every part of the world to become a part of our big family.”

With a new branch in Singapore, ONLYOFFICE aims at establishing closer relationships with existing and perspective clients in the region, ensuring shorter travel distances and mutually comfortable business hours for communication.

The company also welcomes local talent in sales and technical support who seek to pursue a career in open-source software, to become a part of the big family.

Open for partnerships

Sustainable growth of ONLYOFFICE worldwide would be impossible without its network of partners and resellers who help integrate, customize, localize, and distribute collaborative solutions in every corner of the world.

In Singapore, a part of It solution providers are already on board with ONLYOFFICE: Cloudamo, Cogito software Co., Ltd., Cogito Solutions Ltd., Hi-Link Company Ltd., and NKH Solution.

Ascensio System is open for partnership in both developments and solution provider sectors, offering collaboration on fair grounds with companies who are ready to customize, integrate, implement, resell, and provide technical assistance with ONLYOFFICE.

Hashtag: #AscensioSystem #ONLYOFFICE