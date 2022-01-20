Ascent Partners debuts Doconomy’s award-winning methodology “Åland Index” in Hong Kong and Mainland ChinaMathias-Wikstrom.jpeg

HONG KONG

SAR – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Ascent

Partners Group Limited is proud to announce today (Jan. 20, 2022) that it is

the first sustainability advisory firm to roll out the game-changing, impact

calculations methodology Åland Index from Swedish Doconomy. The index calculates

carbon footprint from consumption and will be launched in Hong Kong and

Mainland China.

Simon Mak, Co-founder and CEO of Ascent Partners

Mathias Wikström, CEO of Doconomy

The Åland Index was developed in 2016 and is taken to

a broader market by Swedish impact tech pioneer Doconomy. This innovative, unique

CO 2 impact calculator instantly gained richly deserved recognition

by scooping the Grand Prix in the Cyber category at the 2017 Cannes Lions International

Festival of Creativity.

Among its admired features, its practical, worldwide

application has been immediately demonstrated. As of today, Doconomy is in partnerships

with more than 25 banks and financial institutions representing over 500 million

users. The Doconomy partnerships spans the world and contains a variety of

institutions as United Nations, Mastercard, WWF, to mention a few.

“Covid-19 inspires change in consumers’ sustainable

behaviour. Moreover, environmental concerns keep rising steeply. More and more

people around the world are willing to consume with less of a carbon footprint.

Hence, we are honoured to be the first sustainability advisory firm authorized

by Doconomy to introduce the Åland Index to Hong Kong and Mainland China. We

believe that this Index can be applied to a variety of financial institutions

with payment systems, as it uses a merchant code of the payment system to

quantify the carbon footprint”, said Simon Mak, Co-founder and

CEO of Ascent Partners and also the former CEO of Friends of the Earth (HK).

”Ascent Partners has an environment-focused DNA. My

partners and I have acquired extensive and solid environmental backgrounds and work

experiences. The ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) mindset serves as

our company’s guiding principle. With the Doconomy Åland Index, we can educate

our clients to discover how every single one of their purchasing decisions can make

a positive impact on the climate, help to change the world, and save the planet.”

said Simon Mak.

Mathias Wikström, CEO of Doconomy, said: “Reducing

the climate crisis cannot be achieved by one single person or company alone. It

must be a mission undertaken by everyone and every company around the world.

Doconomy has been committed to finding like-minded partners. As of today,

companies representing more than 500 million users are collaborating with Doconomy to enable individuals to start to understand

their behaviours’ climate impact. We see great potential in Hong Kong and

Mainland China and we are grateful to be in partnership with the Ascent

Partners, which allows Doconomy and Åland Index to broaden our reach here and

together we can contribute more to carbon reduction.”

Ascent Partners, a trusted corporate valuation and

advisory firm with offices in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore, serves more

than 400 leading corporate clients (such as AIA and BOC) including more than 50

listed companies on ESG reporting.

Find out more about

Ascent Partners https://ascent-partners.com/

Doconomy https://doconomy.com/

#AscentPartners #Doconomy