Ascent Partners debuts Doconomy’s award-winning methodology “Åland Index” in Hong Kong and Mainland ChinaMathias-Wikstrom.jpeg

HONG KONG
SAR – Media OutReach – 20 January 2022 – Ascent
Partners Group Limited is proud to announce today (Jan. 20, 2022) that it is
the first sustainability advisory firm to roll out the game-changing, impact
calculations methodology Åland Index from Swedish Doconomy. The index calculates
carbon footprint from consumption and will be launched in Hong Kong and
Mainland China.
Simon Mak, Co-founder and CEO of Ascent Partners
Mathias Wikström, CEO of Doconomy
The Åland Index was developed in 2016 and is taken to
a broader market by Swedish impact tech pioneer Doconomy. This innovative, unique
CO2 impact calculator instantly gained richly deserved recognition
by scooping the Grand Prix in the Cyber category at the 2017 Cannes Lions International
Festival of Creativity.
Among its admired features, its practical, worldwide
application has been immediately demonstrated. As of today, Doconomy is in partnerships
with more than 25 banks and financial institutions representing over 500 million
users. The Doconomy partnerships spans the world and contains a variety of
institutions as United Nations, Mastercard, WWF, to mention a few.
“Covid-19 inspires change in consumers’ sustainable
behaviour. Moreover, environmental concerns keep rising steeply. More and more
people around the world are willing to consume with less of a carbon footprint.
Hence, we are honoured to be the first sustainability advisory firm authorized
by Doconomy to introduce the Åland Index to Hong Kong and Mainland China. We
believe that this Index can be applied to a variety of financial institutions
with payment systems, as it uses a merchant code of the payment system to
quantify the carbon footprint”, said Simon Mak, Co-founder and
CEO of Ascent Partners and also the former CEO of Friends of the Earth (HK).
”Ascent Partners has an environment-focused DNA. My
partners and I have acquired extensive and solid environmental backgrounds and work
experiences. The ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) mindset serves as
our company’s guiding principle. With the Doconomy Åland Index, we can educate
our clients to discover how every single one of their purchasing decisions can make
a positive impact on the climate, help to change the world, and save the planet.”
said Simon Mak.
Mathias Wikström, CEO of Doconomy, said: “Reducing
the climate crisis cannot be achieved by one single person or company alone. It
must be a mission undertaken by everyone and every company around the world.
Doconomy has been committed to finding like-minded partners. As of today,
companies representing more than 500 million users are collaborating with Doconomy to enable individuals to start to understand
their behaviours’ climate impact. We see great potential in Hong Kong and
Mainland China and we are grateful to be in partnership with the Ascent
Partners, which allows Doconomy and Åland Index to broaden our reach here and
together we can contribute more to carbon reduction.”
Ascent Partners, a trusted corporate valuation and
advisory firm with offices in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Singapore, serves more
than 400 leading corporate clients (such as AIA and BOC) including more than 50
listed companies on ESG reporting.
Find out more about
Ascent Partners https://ascent-partners.com/
Doconomy https://doconomy.com/
#AscentPartners #Doconomy