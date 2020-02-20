ASF cases confirmed in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Bicol has confirmed on Thursday (Feb. 20) that results of tests conducted on pigs that died in Bombon town in Camarines Sur province were positive for African Swine Fever (ASF).

Rodel Tornilla, regional executive director of DA, said in a statement that organ samples from dead pigs were collected last Feb. 10 at the village of Sto. Domingo.

Samples were sent to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Reference Laboratory at Bureau of Animal Industry in Quezon City.

After the report of swine mortality in the area, biosecurity measures had been implemented.

Tornilla said that DA and the local government unit were doing all they can to prevent the spread of the disease.

Alex Templonuevo, acting regional director of National Meat Inspection Service in Bicol, said there were also reports of swine deaths from backyard piggery owners in nearby areas.

“Previously, there were other swine deaths but not reported (to DA). We are conducting investigation and surveillance in other areas,” Templonuevo said.

