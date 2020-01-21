Ásgeir Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on January 22, 2020

Icelandic crooner with a voice of silk, Ásgeir, has announced his return to Australia happening later this year, in support of his upcoming new album.

This will be the first time the ‘King And Cross’ singer has played Australian stages since his sold out recital hall tour in 2018, and it’ll will be off the back of his new album Bury The Moon.

Ásgeir will be playing four shows across the country in May. He’ll kick the tour off in Brisbane, before taking on shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Bury The Moon is out Friday, 7th February.

Check out full dates, venues and ticketing info below.

[embedded content]

Ásgeir 2020 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale 10am Friday, 24th January

Monday, 11th May

QPAC, Brisbane

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Tuesday, 12th May

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Thursday, 14th May

The Forum, Melbourne

Tickets: Handsome Tours

Friday, 15th May

Freo Social, Perth

Tickets: Handsome Tours