Ásgeir Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Icelandic songwriter Ásgeir has announced an Australian tour for June this year. The singer will kick things off at the Melbourne Recital Hall on Thursday, June 1, before moving through Sydney and Brisbane and finishing in Perth on Sunday, 4th June.

It’s Ásgeir’s first trip to Australia since he was here for Splendour in the Grass in 2017. He was originally scheduled to play a string of shows here in 2020, but those plans were scuppered due to COVID.

Ásgeir: ‘Dans Nos Rêves’

[embedded content]

Ásgeir’s fourth album Time On My Hands arrived back in October 2022, the follow-up to 2020’s Bury The Moon. This year will mark 10 years since the singer released his breakout debut album, In The Silence, which propelled him to fame around the world on the back of singles like ‘King And Cross’ and ‘Going Home’.

He recently dropped a new single titled ‘Dans nos rêves’, featuring French singer Clou, which you can listen to above.

Thursday, 1st June – Melbourne Recital, Melbourne

Friday, 2nd June – City Recital Hall, Sydney

Saturday, 3rd June – Powerhouse, Brisbane

Sunday, 4 June – Rechabite, Perth

Tickets on sale 11am local time, Wednesday, 5th April via Handsome Tours. A pre-sale will kick off Tuesday, 4th April at 11am.

