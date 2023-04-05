Ásgeir, Obongjayar and More to Perform at Sydney’s City Recital Hall for 02 | 23 Season

Sydney’s City Recital Hall has unveiled the official music program for its 02 | 23 winter season, with a slew of international names on the June roster including Icelandic folk hero Ásgeir, Japan’s Ichiko Aoba, London’s Yazmin Lacey and Nigerian-born UK artist Obonjayar.

Punters can experience this eclectic collection of artists headlining the iconic space in the heart of Eora/Sydney’s CBD, which FYI has recently been decked out with a snazzy new 360-degree spatial audio sound system.

Ásgeir – ‘Snowblind’

On the local front, Naarm/Melbourne act Cash Savage and The Last Drinks will also perform, while Go-Betweens icon Amanda Brown will debut a live performance of her new, 20-years-in-the-making debut solo record, Eight Guitars.

In a press statement, the Recital Hall’s Director of Programming, Stuart Rogers, said he’s “honoured” to bring this lineup to Sydney.

“The diversity of the line-up excites me both as programmer and punter,” Rogers said. “Season 02 | 23 leans into sonic experiences that audiences have yet to be part of including Australian debuts by Yazmin Lacey, Ichiko Aoba and Obongjayar”.

He continued: “Over the course of 01 | 23, we saw the unveiling of CRH’s new sound system which ushered in a new standard in sound in Sydney and featured venue defining performances by Peaches for Sydney WorldPride 2023 as well as an exploration of its spatial capacity by electronic music pioneers Monolake and Electric Indigo just last week. We look forward to sharing the next stage of CRH’s contemporary music evolution. It’s a game changer, so watch this space.”

Tickets are on sale now and you can peep the full lineup for the recital hall’s 02 | 23 season down below.

City Recital Hall – 02 | 23 Season

Tickets on sale now here

Friday, 2nd June – Ásgeir

Saturday, 3rd June – Cash Savage and The Last Drinks

Tuesday, 6th June – Ichiko Aoba w/ Laura Jean

Wednesday, 7th June – Yazmin Lacey

Friday, 16th June – Obongjayar

Friday, 30th June – Amanda Brown’s ‘Eight Guitars’

