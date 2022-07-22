Ash Lune Takes Us Behind the Scenes Of Her ‘Sugarcoat’ Music Video

Ash Lune makes sensualist pop music inspired by artists such as Bon Iver, Lana Del Rey, Two Door Cinema Club and Avril Lavigne. Lune’s latest single, ‘Sugarcoat’, was written with Pale Waves and Amy Shark collaborator Sam de Jong. According to Lune, ‘Sugarcoat’ “shows a side of me that not many people know exists.”
Ash Lim directed the music video for ‘Sugarcoat’, alongside DOP Muhib Faris and stylist Romy Safiyah. Ash Lune takes us behind the scenes of the video shoot with this exclusive photo gallery.
I usually hate being touched. Especially being touched on my face or hair. Joel’s always done such a good job with my hair and makeup that I don’t even mind anymore.
I kept saying that something about this red room was very Stranger Things and everyone on set started talking about the show. Volume 2 of the show came out the day after filming so I had something to look forward to.
Blue’s my favourite colour. I’m always happy in a blue room, even though you can’t see it on my face [laughs].
Funny story: I thought that everything on the table was a prop so I sipped the drink next to me. I thought it was gonna be apple juice. It was definitely a lot stronger than just apple juice.
A very focused and serious Ash on set. I’m not taking about myself of course.
That’s me begging people to text me so It’s not super fake when I have to act like I’m texting during the scene.
That’s me just being happy, lightly clapping. I probably even whispered “Yay” here.
I was thinking about Thai food and Tequila here. It was the last shot and I was so happy with the whole team. We all got drinks after. Fun night!
